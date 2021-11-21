ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter: Republicans have allowed themselves to embrace their Hyde sides

 3 days ago
In the Robert Louis Stevenson 1886 novella, "The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde," a scientist on an esoteric search for knowledge concocts a potion that unleashes the suppressed dark side of his personality, allowing an evil alternate identity to supplant his own.

Dr. Jekyll is horrified at the cruelty and murderous violence of his alter ego but becomes hooked on the impunity and exhilarating freedom he experiences on his mini-vacations as Mr. Hyde.

But soon Jekyll loses control of the transformation. Given license to run wild, his Hyde side gains strength and begins to take over anytime Jekyll lets his guard down. Finally, the side once guided by human decency, having doomed itself by degrees, surrenders completely.

In 1994, Republicans were so intoxicated by the political power boost of ugly divisive rhetoric weaponized via talk radio, they made Rush Limbaugh an honorary member of Newt Gingrich’s incoming House majority. Soon, Fox News would bring talk radio sensibilities to millions of cable TV viewers as mass media propaganda and demagoguery became the central strategy of Republican scorched-earth partisan warfare.

Fast forward to now and the amplification of Qanon insanity; the untold deaths caused by the spread of COVID disinformation; and the fomenting of terrorism and violent insurrection against state Houses and the United States by right-wing media, and we are at the point where Hyde is ascendant with Republicans having lost the capacity to prevent evil from dominating and totally dictating their identity.

David Ninehouser, Ambridge

Deplorable@2652
3d ago

😂😂😂😂😂😂 I think Beaver County Times & Time are confused this “ opinion piece” perfectly describes the democrats & their double standard bull💩 FJB FJB

Reply
6
ala ska
3d ago

The days of Far Left Terrorists destroying what others have worked to build are ending. Believe it.

Reply(8)
9
