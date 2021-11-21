Parents seeking info on the COVID-19 vaccine for kids sometimes lack access to pediatricians

With the COVID-19 vaccine now available for children 5 and older, kids are able to be immunized against the virus responsible for the ongoing pandemic.

However, where kids live sometimes dictates the options of where they can get the shot or who parents can go to with questions.

Children, with the consent of their parent or guardian, are able to get vaccinated at local clinics, retail pharmacies or with their primary care physician, such as a pediatrician, according to Kevin Litten, state communications officer for the Louisiana Department of Health.

But some families in Northeast Louisiana don't have the option of getting their children vaccinated with a pediatrician.

Pamela Bailey, nurse practitioner at Franklin Medical Center, said there are no pediatricians in Winnsboro where she works. Rather, there are nurse practitioners and general physicians who cater to broad pediatric needs. Those needing specialized pediatric care must be referred to Monroe, nearly 43 miles away, Shreveport or Alexandria.

"We still offer the best care we can," Bailey said. "We still offer pediatric immunizations and all that here in our office, so we still offer most services that we can. But as far as like specialty stuff, that has to all be referred out."

Compared to other regions in the state with more access to pediatricians, Northeast Louisiana, identified as Louisiana's Region 8, has fewer children 5 and older who have started their vaccination series, now at 5.1%. In comparison, 6.5% of children in Region 1, which includes New Orleans, have begun the COVID vaccinations.

Bailey said transportation is one of the main obstacles for families in rural Northeast Louisiana needing pediatric care, and it has prevented many from reaching their appointments. This includes access to a vehicle or having the time and money to travel.

Another issue with lack of pediatricians in the area is family access to trustworthy sources of information. Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of the pediatric division of infectious disease at Children's of Alabama, told KEDM that parents across the Southeast tend to trust information from their pediatricians, and that plays a key roll as families question whether to vaccinate their children.

In late October, the White House identified pediatricians as necessary to the vaccine rollout and answering questions from local parents. The Biden administration did acknowledge that not all children have a medical provider they can seek for regular care and counsel and stated that several pediatricians will be tasked with answering questions via social media and community visits.

State health officials say families should reach out to their pediatrician, call 211 or call Louisiana's COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774 to find a vaccination site or get their questions answered. Parents can also go online to vaccines.gov to learn more.

