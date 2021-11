————— 236 FPUS55 KSLC 241620. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1) click a location on the...

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 11 HOURS AGO