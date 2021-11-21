ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

KULR8
 3 days ago

————— 917 FPUS53 KUNR 220527. .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest. winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds. 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the...

www.kulr8.com

CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Clouds, Windy Conditions Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday night with lows in the low to mid-30s. Overall, more clouds will be seen Wednesday with windy conditions. Southwest winds, gusting to 35 miles per hour, will boost highs into the low 50s. (Credit: CBS 2) There is a chance for light rain Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning as a cold front approaches the area. (Credit: CBS 2) High temperatures on Thanksgiving Thursday will occur in the morning in the low 40s, then falling temperatures and breezy conditions are expected through the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) It will be cold on Friday with morning temperatures in the low 20s and highs only in the 30s in the afternoon. Expect low 40s this weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles and flurries late Saturday into Sunday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 35. Wednesday: Mainly cloudy and windy. High 53. Thursday: Cloudy with a 20% chance of rain early. High 40 early, 30s in the afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
KULR8

ID Boise ID Zone Forecast

————— 462 FPUS55 KBOI 241032. Zone Forecasts for Southwest Idaho/Southeast Oregon. Spot temperatures are for today, tonight, and Thanksgiving Day. .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 37. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 23. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 28. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a...
State
Wyoming State
KULR8

MT Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 348 FPUS55 KMSO 241036. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog early in the morning. Patchy. fog late in the morning. Highs in the 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the. 20s to lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A. 20 percent chance of...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

ID Missoula MT Zone Forecast

————— 348 FPUS55 KMSO 241036. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then clearing. A. 20 percent chance of snow in the morning. Widespread fog early in. the morning. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. to lower 40s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 18 to.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

ID WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST. * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6. inches. Patchy freezing rain possible in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce,. Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY Salt Lake City UT Zone Forecast

————— 236 FPUS55 KSLC 241620. This is an automatically-generated product based on a. representative point or points within each forecast zone. The. forecast may not be representative of the exact location you are. interested in. For a more specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/slc and. (1) click a location on the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KULR8

WY Billings MT Zone Forecast

————— 725 FPUS55 KBYZ 242002. Zone Forecast Product for South Central and Southeast Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for the rest of today, tonight, and Thanksgiving Day. WYZ198-251100- Northeast Bighorn Mountains- Including the city of Burgess Jct. 101 PM MST Wed Nov 24 2021. .REST OF...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MT Glasgow MT Zone Forecast

————— 099 FPUS55 KGGW 241648. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for the rest of today, tonight, and Thanksgiving Day. .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the. late morning and early afternoon, then partly cloudy with a. chance of flurries late in the...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

MT WFO MISSOULA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 PM MST THIS. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST. WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6. inches for Lookout and...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

ID Spokane WA Zone Forecast

————— 962 FPUS56 KOTX 241718. Zone Forecast Product for Eastern Washington and North Idaho. Including the cities of Sandpoint, Rathdrum, Bonners Ferry,. .REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, becoming cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows in the...
SPOKANE, WA
KULR8

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST THIS. MORNING FOR FORT PECK LAKE... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph expected. * WHERE...Fort Peck Lake. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

WY WFO RIVERTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Snow across the Bighorns Today... This is a special weather statement from the National Weather. Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Snow, moderate at times with accumulations of 2 to 4. inches, with locally higher amounts. * WHERE...The Bighorn Mountains. * WHEN...Through Noon Today. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel...
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

ID Pocatello ID Zone Forecast

————— 360 FPUS55 KPIH 240944. This forecast may not be representative of the exact location you. are interested in. For a site-specific forecast, please visit. weather.gov/Pocatello and click the map on the main page. IDZ072-242300- Sawtooth/Stanley Basin- Including Stanley. 243 AM MST Wed Nov 24 2021. .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 27 to...
POCATELLO, ID
KULR8

WY WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Higher Hills May Be Snow Covered This Morning... Snow showers moving through the region are more intense over higher. terrain. Higher hills may see an inch of accumulation on roads. before showers dissipate around 9 A.M. MDT. Be prepared for snow. covered spots on Interstate 90...
BILLINGS, MT
kxnet.com

Dave’s Tuesday Night #OneMinuteForecast 11-23

A cold front will be moving through our area overnight, dropping temperatures into the teens to the north and 20s elsewhere This cold front will bring increasing chances for snow showers overnight and into tomorrow morning, along with breezy northwest winds and much colder air. Daytime highs for Wednesday won’t warm up out of the 20s for a majority of our area, with snow showers gradually tapering off from northwest to southeast through the day. Temperatures will quickly begin to modify starting Thanksgiving, and we’ll feel temperatures close to seasonal averages for Turkey Day, mostly back into the 30s. A mild pattern develops to finish the week and into the weekend, with above-average temperatures and a slight chance for precipitation late Friday night and into Saturday morning.
ENVIRONMENT

