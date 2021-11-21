WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

A cold front will be moving through our area overnight, dropping temperatures into the teens to the north and 20s elsewhere This cold front will bring increasing chances for snow showers overnight and into tomorrow morning, along with breezy northwest winds and much colder air. Daytime highs for Wednesday won’t warm up out of the 20s for a majority of our area, with snow showers gradually tapering off from northwest to southeast through the day. Temperatures will quickly begin to modify starting Thanksgiving, and we’ll feel temperatures close to seasonal averages for Turkey Day, mostly back into the 30s. A mild pattern develops to finish the week and into the weekend, with above-average temperatures and a slight chance for precipitation late Friday night and into Saturday morning.
