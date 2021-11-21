ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Twitter reacts as Man Utd announce sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

90min.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a month too late, but still, it's finally happened - Manchester United have confirmed that they have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils were thrashed 4-1 by Watford on Saturday in what proved to be the final straw (rather than the humiliating and humbling losses at home to Liverpool...

SB Nation

Manchester United 0-2 Arsenal: United fall prey to deserved defeat

Manchester United fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Arsenal at Leigh Sports Village, failing to cut down the gap between themselves and the Gunners. Hunting for their first league win since the beginning of October, Marc Skinner brought back some regular first-teamers following the Conti Cup win over Manchester City. Alessia Russo, Leah Galton and Ella Toone returned to the attack. Ona Batlle kept her place, following her late winner against the city rivals in midweek.
90min.com

Villarreal vs Man Utd: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Manchester United players barely have any time to process the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because they are straight back in action against Villarreal in a crucial Champions League clash on Tuesday night. Victory would guarantee United progress to the last 16 as Villarreal could no longer finish above them...
SkySports

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked by Man Utd: What went wrong, from tactics and cup defeats to Cristiano Ronaldo raising expectations

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United reign is over but where did it go wrong? We take a look at the problems which undermined his position... Three years. No trophies. Despite all the humiliating defeats in his final weeks in charge, that will be the damning review of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's time in charge of Manchester United.
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
90min.com

Harry Maguire reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's parting message to Man Utd players

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has described Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking as an ‘emotional day’, revealing the outgoing boss left the club on good terms with the players. United officials were left with little option but to dismiss Solskjaer on Sunday morning following another embarrassing Premier League defeat. The 4-1...
The Independent

Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial record as Manchester United rumours swirl once more

Mauricio Pochettino has acknowledged the “rumours” connecting him with the Manchester United manager’s job as his record makes him a favourite for the vacancy.The former Tottenham boss is in the north west for his Paris Saint-Germain side’s Champions League clash with Manchester City on Wednesday but has been widely linked with the other side of the city.Here the PA news agency looks at the Argentinian’s record in management.Espanyol😊 ¡Hoy es el aniversario de Pochettino!¡Leyenda perica universal! 💙 🔹 5️⃣º futbolista con más partidos🔹 5️⃣º entrenador con más partidos🔹 Emblemático dorsal 5️⃣ del club🔹 Puerta 5⃣ del #RCDE Stadium🎂 ¡Feliz...
90min.com

Man Utd predicted lineup vs Villarreal - Champions League

Manchester United face Villarreal in their first game without Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was sacked the morning after Saturday's embarrassing Premier League defeat to Watford. Progression to the latter stages of the Champions League is at stake here, with caretaker manager Michael Carrick tasked with motivating a response out of the players.
90min.com

Twitter reacts as Man Utd secure Champions League progression

Well, well, well. It wasn't pretty but Manchester United have kicked off the post-Ole era on a high, with caretaker manager Michael Carrick masterminding a 2-0 Champions League victory over Villarreal to ensure their progression to the knockout stages. Before a ball was even kicked on Tuesday night, Carrick was...
90min.com

Nasser Al-Khelaifi not happy with Mauricio Pochettino's Man Utd desire

Paris Saint Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi is less than pleased with Mauricio Pochettino's desire to land the Manchester United manager's job, 90min has been told. Pochettino's representatives have been touching base with United long before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked at the weekend following their humiliating 4-1 loss at Watford.
90min.com

Harry Maguire hails 'solid' Man Utd performance at Villarreal

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has praised the Red Devils' defensive efforts in their 2-0 win at Villarreal. United secured their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with the victory, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho grabbing the vital goals in Spain. And Maguire has hailed the...
90min.com

Mauricio Pochettino gives update on PSG future amid Man Utd links

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is happy at Paris Saint-Germain and he is not responsible for reports linking him with a move to Manchester United. 90min understands that Pochettino would be willing to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford immediately following the Norwegian's sacking. But the former Spurs...
90min.com

Man Utd desperately need to appoint new coach to maximise obvious talent

Both caretaker manager Michael Carrick and club captain Harry Maguire said that Manchester United's great defensive platform allowed them to beat Villarreal on Tuesday night. Summer signings Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho grabbed late goals to seal their passage to the last 16, with only a point needed at home to Young Boys to secure top spot.
Daily Mail

PSG players 'believe Zinedine Zidane's arrival as their new manager is imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen on taking over Manchester United in stunning mid-season coaching swap

Paris Saint-Germain's players believe Zinedine Zidane becoming their new manager is 'imminent', with Mauricio Pochettino keen to take over at Manchester United. Pochettino, the current incumbent at the Parc des Princes, has been identified as a prime candidate at Old Trafford after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was dismissed. And any approach...
The Independent

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino unwilling to discuss links to Manchester United job

Mauricio Pochettino was unwilling to discuss rumours linking him with Manchester United as he prepared for Paris St Germain’s Champions League clash across town at Manchester City.PSG’s former Tottenham boss is considered a potential candidate for the new vacancy at Old Trafford created by the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer The Argentinian said at his pre-match press conference: “I am not a child. The rumours are there, I understand what is going on.Mauricio Pochettino in Manchester for a press conference tonight - to preview PSG's game at Man City pic.twitter.com/UWazjGWHdy— Andy Hampson (@andyhampson) November 23, 2021“But this type of thing...
