Nine in every 10 musicians was surviving on less than £1,000 a month, with one-third still earning nothing even after restrictions on live events were lifted this summer, according to UK charity Help Musicians. The music industry is one of the last sectors to recover from the pandemic, it says, with its survey of 929 people in August suggesting 83% of professional musicians were unable to find regular work.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO