Pope to young people: We need you to protect environment

I feel the need to apologize to all young people. As adults we are failing you. We argue about the need to wear a mask in order to protect ourselves and others. We punch flight attendants that are merely doing their job. We yell and scream at school board meetings about what historical facts should be taught in the classroom, claiming that some of those facts might "offend" you. We deny climate science as we continue to pollute the environment with harmful gases. We bulldoze the rainforest to make a buck. We elect many politicians that have no interest in you. Their only interest seems to be in their reelection.

TRAVIS COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO