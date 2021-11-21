ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jared Goff Sits Out, Tim Boyle Will Start against Cleveland Browns

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 3 days ago

Detroit Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff will not start against the Cleveland Browns.

After injuring his oblique muscle against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Goff took a back seat this week at practice, as backup quarterback Tim Boyle earned the majority of first-team reps.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked this week if starting Boyle on Sunday could have the potential of opening up the playbook, since Detroit's offense has been anemic the majority of the 2021 season.

“That’s tough to say right now. You’d like to think that, but I think some of that is -- let me say this about Tim Boyle, he lacks zero confidence, I can tell you that," Campbell said. "He’s got plenty of confidence, and so that’s a good thing. ... So, we’ll see where this game goes. If he’s our guy and see where the weather takes us, see where he takes us. But, I know this, we have to be smart with him and let him work into a rhythm.”

For the 27-year-old backup, earning his first career start will be the culmination of his journey from childhood through college and into the National Football League.

“Opportunities, especially in the NFL, come very few times unfortunately, but that’s the beauty of the NFL," Boyle said. "It’s so competitive. It’s been a long journey, just kind of reminiscing on my story of starting football when I was six years old and here I am, as a 27-year-old, still blessed to have this opportunity. It’s about preparation and always staying ready. I’ll be ready to go.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OOfT_0d3CoP9n00
© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has been ejected from the game against the Detroit Pistons.

Dan Campbell Appears To Be In Over His Head Coaching Lions

Read more on why Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell appears to be in over his head coaching the Lions.

Tim Boyle on Campbell's Play-Calling: 'Whatever He Calls, It's Gonna Be Great'

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle reflected on his first career start in the NFL.

Boyle honors Tom Brady by wearing No. 12

The 27-year-old quarterback revealed earlier this week that he chose to don the No. 12 in order to honor Tom Brady.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybCfb_0d3CoP9n00

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Wife Drama

The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, narrowly escaping the Detroit Lions, but there’s been plenty of postgame drama with Baker Mayfield and Co. Mayfield reportedly declined to speak with the media following Sunday’s win. It’s unclear why Mayfield declined to speak with reporters. “Baker Mayfield was the 1st player off...
NFL
AllLions

Dan Campbell Is in 'Twilight Zone' Because of Jared Goff

It was described by many players as a "weird" football game on Sunday afternoon. A comedy of errors involving two NFL teams trying to one up each other, with each team making numerous mistakes that ended up costing them victories. A 16-16 tie was the eventual result, after 70 minutes...
NFL
Sun-Journal

NFL notebook: Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung arrested

Former Patriots safety Patrick Chung was arrested on Monday and charged with assault and battery on a family member and for vandalizing property, according to court documents. Chung was arraigned on Tuesday inside Quincy District Court. According to David Taub, the director of communications for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W....
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Tim Boyle
AllLions

Lions Claim WR Josh Reynolds

The Detroit Lions have added a wide receiver, one with plenty of familiarity with quarterback Jared Goff. General manager Brad Holmes claimed Josh Reynolds off waivers, following his release from the Tennessee Titans. According to a report from the NFL Network, Reynolds asked for his release after spending just half a season with the team.
NFL
AllLions

LT Taylor Decker Trending Towards Playing against Steelers

After missing his team’s first eight games, Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker may finally be able to return to action when the team heads to Pittsburgh. Going into the Week 10 matchup with the Steelers, Lions coach Dan Campbell said there’s a good chance Decker returns to protect quarterback Jared Goff’s blindside on Sunday.
NFL
AllLions

What Detroit Lions Are Getting in Wide Receiver Josh Reynolds

David Boclair covers the Tennessee Titans for All Titans. He answered five questions to help supporters of the Lions get to know new wideout Josh Reynolds. 1.) What are the Detroit Lions getting in wide receiver Josh Reynolds?. David Boclair: It depends. If you had asked me in March, I...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Detroit Pistons
AllLions

Twitter Reacts: Fans Still Don't Believe Lions Can Defeat Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, after he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Saturday evening. It is expected that backup Mason Rudolph will get his first start of the 2021 season. Rudolph, 26, last saw the field in Week...
NFL
AllLions

Lions Must Go Back to Drawing Board to Fix Embarrassing Offense

Boy, was it some ugly football at Heinz Football Sunday afternoon. On a dreadful, rain-soaked day for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions' passing attack, the Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers played to a 16-16 tie. Goff, who was dealing with a rib/oblique injury, finished with a dismal 114 yards through...
NFL
AllLions

3 Lions Players That Need to Play Better in Second Half

With the Lions sitting at 0-8, there's no question that they will need to make major improvements in order to win at least a game or two in the second half of the season. It'll be easier said than done for Dan Campbell's squad, which is nearly devoid of high-end talent on both sides of the ball.
NFL
AllLions

NFL Writer Predicts Jared Goff Will Make Final Start as True Starter in 2021

The play of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff has led many supporters to conclude the 27-year-old signal-caller is not long for playing in Motown. Despite the front office's public vote of confidence, it will be incumbent upon general manager Brad Holmes and the scouting staff to do their due diligence to sign or draft the next quarterback to lead this franchise.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllLions

Lions' Week 10 Studs and Duds

Four quarters weren’t enough to decide a winner between Detroit and Pittsburgh Sunday. On a gloomy afternoon, the Lions and Steelers battled through an entire overtime session. It wasn’t enough to decide a winner, either, and the matchup ultimately ended in a 16-16 tie. Here are three studs and duds...
NFL
AllLions

Dan Campbell Calls Out Pass Protection in Defense of Jared Goff

Calls for Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff to be benched have started to increase. On a damp and dreary Sunday afternoon, Lions head coach Dan Campbell wanted to emphasize the run against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The oblique injury to Goff in the first half likely forced the coaching staff to...
NFL
AllLions

Detroit Lions' Week 10 Inactive List

The Detroit Lions (0-8) are 6-point road underdogs against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3). With an increased emphasis on explosive plays, head coach Dan Campbell and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn are hoping the addition of wideout Josh Reynolds can aid quarterback Jared Goff in the future. Unfortunately, he will be inactive...
NFL
AllLions

Dan Campbell Reveals He Took Over Play-Calling Duties From Anthony Lynn

For Lions head coach Dan Campbell, Sunday’s game was a new challenge. In the team’s 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit’s first-year head coach took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn. NFL rules state only one coach can have direct contact with the quarterback. On Sunday, it...
NFL
AllLions

Snap Counts: Lions-Steelers

Here’s a look at the snap counts from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jason Cabinda: (7) 10% -- 27 special teams snaps (79%) Godwin Igwebuike: (4) 6% -- 26 special teams snaps (76%) Jermar Jefferson: (3) 4%. For the majority of the 2021 season, running...
NFL
AllLions

Lions Sign Kicker Riley Patterson

The Detroit Lions have signed a new kicker. ESPN is reporting that Riley Patterson has been signed by the Detroit Lions off of the New England Patriots' practice squad. Patterson played 41 games collegiately at Memphis, scoring 351 points. He participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl, and successfully made two...
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
376K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy