ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Solskjaer's legendary Man U status couldn't prevent firing

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s firing by Manchester United on Sunday underscored the oddity...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
uticaphoenix.net

Man United’s drift will continue as long as Solskjaer’s in

MANCHESTER, England — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is growing accustomed to being humiliated on the touchline at Old Trafford. Two weeks after being mocked by Liverpool fans during a 5-0 home defeat against Liverpool, the Manchester United manager was once again subjected to merciless ridicule by Manchester City supporters as his team slid to a comprehensive 2-0 defeat Saturday against their local rivals.
MLS
goal.com

Solskjaer set to be sacked in wake of Man Utd's loss to Watford

The club's defeat on Saturday means the manager's time at the club looks set to come to an end. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be sacked by Manchester United after another Premier League defeat. The club’s co-chairman Joel Glazer and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward held an emergency meeting after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Manchester City#Investment#Ap#Gunnar
goal.com

Man Utd boss Solskjaer confirms Pogba could miss up to three months with injury

The midfielder looks set to miss some significant time after picking up an injury over the international break. Ole Gunnar Solskajer has confirmed that Paul Pogba could be out as many as three months with his latest injury. Pogba recently suffered an thigh injury while on international duty with France,...
SOCCER
USA Today

Man United's latest loss piles more pressure on Solskjaer

LONDON (AP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future as Manchester United manager looked to be hanging by a thread after a 4-1 loss at Watford on Saturday which saw the visitors finish with 10 men. United had lost four of its last six Premier League games before the international break and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

Rooney reveals anger at Man Utd players as Derby boss responds to links he could replace Solskjaer

The Red Devils parted ways with the Norwegian following defeat to Watford and his former team-mate feels that he has been let down by his players. Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed his disappointment at the effort of Manchester United's players in their performances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, adding that their display would make him "angry" if he was in charge of the team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
World Soccer Talk

Solskjaer pays price for failing to rekindle Man Utd’s golden years

London (AFP) – As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trudged forlornly towards Manchester United’s fans at Vicarage Road, the merciless booing that greeted the ashen-faced Norwegian served as a bitter coda to his failed reign. United had just suffered a 4-1 thrashing against lowly Watford, the latest in a long list of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

Solskjaer fired by Manchester United

United confirmed that Solskjaer was fired early on Sunday and said that an interim boss will be in charge until the end of the season. Current assistant coach Michael Carrick will take temporary charge until that interim boss is found. “Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Woodward could delay Man Utd exit after Solskjaer sack

Manchester United vice-chairman Ed Woodward could delay his departure to oversee the appointment of a new manager. Woodward announced in April he was going to leave his role at the end of 2021, following the collapse of the failed European Super League project. United though are now on the hunt...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Cristiano Ronaldo was blamed by Max Allegri for holding Juventus back and he couldn't stand Maurizio Sarri... even though he wanted Andrea Pirlo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to succeed the Man United star has now seen FOUR managers depart in four seasons

For the fourth season running, Cristiano Ronaldo has been at a club where the manager has either left or been sacked. If this had happened once or twice, you'd think it was merely a coincidence. But a pattern is starting to emerge and it could well be that Ronaldo is actually the problem.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Carrick: Man Utd's Villarreal win was for Solskjaer

The Red Devils secured first place in their Champions League group with a win in Spain on Tuesday. Interim Manchester United boss Michael Carrick dedicated his side's win over Villarreal to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he praised his charges for bouncing back after the Norwegian's departure. Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Caretaker boss Michael Carrick to face media after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit

Michael Carrick is the next former player taking temporary charge of Manchester United after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked.The first-team coach has stepped into the breach after United ended Solskjaer’s three-year reign following a run of poor results which included a 5-0 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool and a derby loss to Manchester City before the final straw of the embarrassing 4-1 reverse at Watford.Carrick’s first job as caretaker boss while the club’s hierarchy find an interim manager to take them through to the end of the season is to face the media on Monday ahead of a crucial Champions League...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy