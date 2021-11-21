ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quick look at AFC Week 11 games that matter for Browns

By Jared Mueller
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
First and foremost, the Cleveland Browns have to take care of business against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. At 5-5, the Browns are closer to the bottom of the AFC than they are at the top but they are still only a half-game out of the final playoff spot in the conference.

A win against the Lions won’t do much to change the narrative around the team but will keep them in contention. With the way the AFC has gone over the past few weeks, expecting one or two surprises is realistic.

A quick look at games that matter in the conference in Week 11:

Colts Vs Bills – Buffalo lead the AFC East at 6-3 while Indianapolis is tied with the Browns at 5-5.

Ravens Vs Bears – Baltimore needs to bounce back coming off their bye and before an important stretch but could be without Lamar Jackson. Chicago is trying to build on Justin Fields’ electric play. An upset is very possible here.

Bengals Vs Raiders – Both teams sit at 5-4 on the season with Cleveland having a win over Cincinnati already this season and a game against Las Vegas later. The Browns may not have a specific rooting interest, at least at this point in the season, in this one.

Chiefs Vs Cowboys – Already back up to 6-4, Kansas City faces a tough test with Dallas. Cleveland is rooting for chaos above them in the conference, at this point, so a Cowboys win is the hope.

Steelers Vs Chargers – Both teams have beaten the Browns and sit above them in the standings. As the primary focus is always on the division, Browns fans will be on the side of Los Angeles for this one. (Few fans can find themselves ever rooting for Pittsburgh in any situation.)

