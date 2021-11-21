ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonia, NJ

Leonia police: Driver killed in crash may have been chased by another car

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Leonia police say a driver was killed in a crash on Saturday that may have been linked to a chase.

They say the driver of a 2018 Honda Civic was killed after crashing into a tree on Ridgeland Terrace, which led the car to catching on fire.

Police say moments before the crash, it appears the Civic was speeding.

Video shows the car being followed by a four-door grey or sliver sedan.

Police believe the people inside the sedan stopped at the scene of the crash and got out of their car, but later drove off.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Leonia police.

Traffic Accidents
