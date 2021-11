Mikaela Shiffrin of Edwards finished second to her Slovakian rival Petra Vlhova in a World Cup slalom in Levi, Finland on Saturday. Battling back problems that limited her training schedule since she won the season-opening giant slalom in Austria last month, Shiffrin returned to the circuit with renewed determination on Saturday, trailing Vlhova, the defending overall World Cup champion, by just .11 seconds after the first run.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO