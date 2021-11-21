ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical Science

How Will the COVID Pills Change the Pandemic?

By Dhruv Khullar
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn March, 2020, researchers at Emory University published a paper about a molecule called NHC/EIDD-2801. At the time, there were no treatments available for the coronavirus. But NHC/EIDD-2801, the researchers wrote, possessed “potency against multiple coronaviruses,” and could become “an effective antiviral against SARS-CoV-2.” A few days later, Emory licensed the...

OChris Lake
3d ago

that's what they said about the vaccine that's is having more problems than than good! Nurses are finally speaking out!

jerry j
3d ago

this is all for money they could give to schitt's about anything else it wouldn't surprise me if they're just sugar pills the mind is a lot stronger than the illness

We The People III
3d ago

Still going to work like I have been since this China Flu started. Vitamin C and D3 everyday. This strain of the flu (Covid) is over. Can we just get on with the next issue of fear tactics from the Left allready... 🥱

