Pirates A to Z: Hoy Park proved versatility, now must show that he can hit with consistency

By Kevin Gorman
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
During the offseason, the Tribune-Review will offer Pirates A to Z: An alphabetical player-by-player look at the 40-man roster, from outfielder Anthony Alford to pitcher Miguel Yajure.

Player: Hoy Park

Position: Second base, shortstop, outfield

Throws: Right

Bats: Left

Age: 25

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190 pounds

2021 MLB statistics: Park batted .195/.297/.336 with five doubles, two triples, three home runs and 14 RBIs in 45 games.

Contract: Not eligible for arbitration until 2025.

Acquired: From the New York Yankees, along with infielder Diego Castillo, for relief pitcher Clay Holmes on July 26.

This past season: Despite being acquired after All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier was traded, the Pirates valued Park’s versatility and had him play four other positions — shortstop, center field, right field and left field — in his first four games.

“My natural positions are shortstop and second base — I’m a middle infielder — but I’m always telling myself that I don’t care where I’m playing,” Park said. “Just keep my mind on helping my teammates, help my team win.”

Park hit safely in his first six games, including a double in his debut and extra-base hits in his first three games. He added a fifth position in his sixth game, playing second base. Through his first eight games, he batted .321 (9 for 28) with a .983 OPS, four doubles and four RBIs. He had a three-run double at Milwaukee on Aug. 3.

Park hit his first major league home run against the St. Louis Cardinals on Aug. 10, sending a 1-1 fastball by J.A. Happ 379 feet over the Clemente Wall at PNC Park.

Pirates manager Derek Shelton marveled at Park’s “simple” swing, as the left-handed hitter made it look effortless.

“There’s a little bit of thump coming off the bat,” Shelton said. “It’s a really smooth, easy swing. He creates that torque from his midsection.”

Park had a reputation for his hitting with the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, as he led the East League in batting average (.327), on-base percentage (.475), OPS (1.042) and walks (46). He made his major league debut with the Yankees on July 6, going 0 for 1 while playing two innings in right field.

“The pitchers are the biggest difference,” Park said. “The Triple-A pitchers, when they miss, they pretty much miss. Major league pitchers, it’s not the big mistakes. It’s not that much. I’m still trying to do my routine and trying to do the right thing at the plate.”

As quickly as Park’s swing became a thing, he lost it. After his hot start, he went hitless in his next seven at-bats and was hitting .200 (12 for 60) when the Pirates optioned him to Indianapolis. Where Park dominated at the plate in the minors, those struggles shattered his confidence.

He watched video and saw that his swing and stance were “a little bit” different, so he studied it further to return to his natural stance and swing until he couldn’t tell the difference.

“In the minor leagues at the plate, I was really confident and really comfortable at the plate,” Park said. “Now, I’m just getting comfortable at the plate.”

The minor league stint proved to be rehabilitative. After returning to the Pirates on Aug. 31, Park had a .337 on-base percentage with a double, two triples, two homers and nine RBIs.

“I think just consistent at-bats, maybe getting a little more grounded back in,” Shelton said. “When you’re in the big leagues and teams start to make adjustments to you, sometimes you just need a little of ability to catch your breath, and that’s what we were able to get Hoy when he was away down there.”

The future: Park also started eight games at third base, including three of the final six when Ke’Bryan Hayes was shut down in late September by a left hand injury.

By proving he could play three infield positions and all three outfield spots, Park not only put himself in the running for the starting second base job but also a possible super-utility role.

The Pirates would like to see him get stronger so he can be more durable and tap into the power potential he showed, as well as better defensively if he wants to stay on the 26-man roster.

