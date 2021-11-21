ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chalet in Oka / Paul Bernier Architecte

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. The site presented a major challenge. A very small area was located outside of the 100-year flood line, which must be kept intact according to urban planning regulations. The clients and the architect saw this as an interesting challenge. The perimeter defined by...

ArchDaily

Diagonal House / Architects 49

Text description provided by the architects. A client, who is fond of A49HD’s style of tropical architecture, approached us to design a new house in a similar style. They wanted something in our signature style, but also something we had never done before. This was an interesting and challenging proposal, to create a sense of familiarity in something different and new.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Open Living House / Deearth Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Saligramam, Chennai, this upscale home is carefully crafted & envisioned to give a serene escapade brimming with earthy luxuriance for a family of 5, despite being situated amidst the dense urban concrete jungle. With roads on both east & north sides, the 14 cents square plot is closely enveloped by residential & commercial spaces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

House in Abeno / Fujiwaramuro Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Conveniently located in a residential neighborhood in downtown Osaka, this lot sits between a wide street and a narrow one, with access to both. The design features an alley-like space running through the house and connecting the two streets, which brings flow and freedom of movement into the plan.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Shady Shed / Julius Taminiau Architects

Contractor: Aannemer Volendam B.V. Text description provided by the architects. The ‘shady shed’ is an open plan office and workshop space on the site of an old, rotten shed that had fallen out of use. The project was inspired by the form and materiality of the old shed, paying homage to what came before it but offering a contemporary and sculptural take on the old garden shed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Bicycle Pavilion / WAW architects

Manufacturers: Ecoworks, Perfopol, VM Building Solutions. Engineering: Paridaens ingenieurs bvba, SB Heedfeld bvba. Text description provided by the architects. The design includes a new bicycle pavilion for 58 bicycles located on the site of the OCMW/City of Halle and more specifically in the slope of a “residual parcel” between the access road to the car park behind the Social House and the car park of the residential care center “Zonnig Huis” next to it. In order to match the design language with the existing architecture, the choice was made for a facade finish in expanded metal as previously used in the realization of the Social House (also a realization by WAW architects).
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

SD Chen Apartmant / Salty Architects

Lead Architects: Motti Rauchwerger, Hadar Menkes, Shir Aviv. Text description provided by the architects. The apartment on Sderot Chen (Chen Boulevard) in Tel Aviv has an area of 130 square meters, and is located in an apartment building which is part of a continuous urban block. The apartment is located on the fourth floor, at the height of the boulevard’s treetops. It has not been renovated since the 1950s.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Architects, not Architecture: Dong Gong from Vector Architects

Architects, not Architecture: Dong Gong from Vector Architects. In an ever more connected world Architects, not Architecture supports the cultural exchange in the architecture community and connects architects on a personal level beyond borders. If you’ve missed out on it in recent times, here is the talk from Dong Gong, founder and design principal of Vector Architects, who is based in Shanghai, China.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

TERAKOYA School / TERRAIN architects

A Cluster of Complementary Units - The school was located at the outskirts of the Ugandan capital. The client is an NGO, who have been running TERAKOYA Primary Education as a project to support children who have lost their parents. As the number of children in need of support increases,...
WORLD
ArchDaily

Bracken House / Novak Hiles Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Novak Hiles Architects has completed the extension and refurbishment of an ‘arts and crafts’ suburban terraced home in South London, UK. Built shortly before the first world war, the house and its neighbours were constructed with characterful frontages inspired by the arts and crafts movement and are today situated in a conservation area.
LANDSCAPING
designboom.com

hillside house on stilts by TWO+ preserves natural surroundings within crimean forest

On the steep terrain of a forested area in crimea, architectural bureau TWO+ has built ‘hillside house’ as a large-span living space that accommodates occupants comfortably, while caring for the natural surroundings. the structure stands on a set of steel stilts to keep itself above the ground, preserving all pre-existing trees. opening towards the nearby mountains and the salgir river, the newly unveiled building serves as a peaceful getaway that brings residents closer to nature.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Roo-Dar-Roo House / Gera Studio Architects

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, KWC, Kale, Adobe, Lian-co, ODN, Venus glass. Text description provided by the architects. Renovation of Roo-Dar-Roo house. The project was a request to renovate a duplex house in an area with an urban fabric consisting of three-story (including lower ground floor) houses with courtyards and pitched roofs having north and south facades. Due to the urban context in the design area, the buildings are stuck together according to the urban planning criteria, but have more connections with the urban body than conventional buildings.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Strong Arm House / MCK Architecture & Interiors

Structural Engineering: Van Der Meer Structural Engineers. Text description provided by the architects. Strong Arm House is the bold response to a demanding brief to suit a busy family of seven who requested a flexible and practical home to suit their evolving needs. A modest bungalow is reconfigured and extended via a contemporary addition to create a sense of place for the young family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Manifold House / Matt Fajkus Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Manifold House is a straightforward gable form sliced open to create a series of unique spatial experiences that capitalize on the varied relationships between the building, the user, and the natural site context. Marrying a three-story program with a hilltop site, the home is partially embedded into its hilltop site connecting to the sky and surrounding vistas by building up.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

The Local Food Factory / Studio Dali Architects

Text description provided by the architects. The essence of the countryside is production, and in the planning of the whole village, we attach great importance to the layout of the production space. In 2019, an entrepreneur from Chengdu planned to relocate her factory from the city to Xiaoshi Village, a place with beautiful mountains, to promote the concept of green food. The idea of a "shared factory" was then devised to provide the village and town food craftsmen with the equipment to make their products and the quality control standards and channels to bring them to the market, modernizing the craft and solving the problems of labor and traditional craft heritage.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Isfuglen Winter Bathing House / Matters architects

Text description provided by the architects. The winter bathing house “Isfuglen” is a club for winter bathers and houses a community room, changing facilities and sauna. It is located at the very tip of the entry point to Brøndby Marine Harbor. The location is unique and gives the house and its members a special opportunity to become an authentic part of the active harbor life.
LIFESTYLE
ArchDaily

Why Do Architects Insist on Using Flat Roofs?

It is a commonly held belief by non-architects (and even some architects) that gabled roofs are inherently better than flat ones. The argument typically goes that a gable demonstrates a ‘form follows function’ sensibility, easily shedding water and snow using geometry and gravity. So, flat roofs might leak. While that’s true, this video blows the roof off the topic by taking a finer look at some points that might change your mind. This includes Louis Sullivan’s original reason for writing the phrase “form ever follows function,” as well as the ability of flat roofs to offer outdoor public spaces, supporting green roofs, structural simplicity, wind considerations, among many others. There’s also another, competing functional/formal reason for why a low slope roof might be more prudent than a more aggressive slope, even in snowy areas like Chicago.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Buckleton’s Boat Shed / RTA Studio

Text description provided by the architects. This south facing coastal site is only 20m from the high tide mark and sits between 2m and 5m above sea-level with an overland flow path across the site that floods whenever there is significant rain. With sea-level rising and climate change bringing serve rain events at increasing magnitude and frequency, is it even sensible to build a house on this coastal site?
NEW ZEALAND
ArchDaily

Gawthorne’s Hut / Cameron Anderson Architects

Manufacturers: Big River Group, Boral, Lysaght, Black Lab Solar, Stoddart. Text description provided by the architects. CAARCH was engaged by the client to design a small boutique accommodation offering on a rural property close to the town of Mudgee. Gawthorne’s Hut was born in the midst of the NSW Drought to assist the landowner to develop a diversified income for the property that was until now 100% reliant on a traditional cattle breeding and grazing model. The project's intent was to create a unique and sustainable tourism experience that responds directly to the history and context of the property.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

House 1603 / Nordest Arquitectura

Lead Architects: Jordi Riembau Ribot i Miquel Rusca Mestre. Text description provided by the architects. The House 1603 is a town home, with a structure of stone bearing walls and traditional elements typical of the Baix Empordà area. It is located in the heart of the small town of Begur, characterized by its mountainous landscape and its rocky beaches.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

The None Angle House / Benoit Rotteleur Architecte

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Frend atlantic coast, in a village between the coast and the marina that this young retired couple decided to settle. Customers wanted a house with the Japanese-inspired, open to the garden. The house project approaches this perimeter fence as a border...
INTERIOR DESIGN

