Unemployment numbers dip again

Hunt County’s unemployment rate dipped a bit last month, when compared to September and more people were listed as having found work than during any other October on record.

But the local jobless rate remains well above the record lows set as the county entered the holidays two years ago.

A report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission revealed Hunt County’s unemployment rate was reported at 4.4% last month, down from 4.5% in September, and below the 5.7% rate reported in October 2020.

Unemployment in Hunt County was listed at 3.4 percent in October 2019, a record low for the month.

There were 43,608 people reported as employed in the county during October, a record for the month, representing an increase of 354 jobs since September and 1,750 positions since the same point one year earlier.

A total of 1,993 people were reported to have filed for unemployment in Hunt County during October, a decrease of 54 people since September, and 535 fewer than in October of last year.

A total of 1,498 people were reported unemployed in October 2019

The county’s civilian labor force added 300 people between September and October, and 1,215 people during the 12-month period.