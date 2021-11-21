ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CVS Health to close 900 stores over three years

By Christopher Hutton
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePharmacy provider CVS Health says it will close 900 of its stores in the next three years. CVS said Thursday it would begin closing stores, with an estimated average of 300 stores closing per year. It will also refocus its attention on stores specializing in health services over retail, as well...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

98.1 KHAK

CVS Pharmacy Closing Hundreds Of U.S. Locations

You would think in the day and age of an ongoing pandemic, and a large portion of the population that is elderly that a pharmaceutical company would have no issues staying relevant. But that is not the case for CVS. The company announced that it would be closing nearly 1 in 10 of its retail locations around the nation, according to CNN.
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

CVS announces closure of 900 pharmacies, Dollar General to benefit

Due to traditional pharmacies being on the decline, CVS, America's largest drug store chain, plans to close about ten percent of its stores nationwide. CVS' announcement came at a timely moment for Dollar General, which is attempting to "establish itself as a health destination" CVS blamed changes in "population, consumer...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Cdc
moneyandmarkets.com

CVS: Downsizing Presence To UPSIZE Profits

CVS Health is planning to close approximately 300 stores a year for the next three years in an effort to conform to new consumer trends. Here’s how their stock reacted. Well…it looks like the environmentalists have won. For years, people have been joking and complaining about the length of the...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

CVS Isn't Closing Its Doors--It's Becoming The Company It Set Out To Be Nearly 60 Years Ago

CVS announced its plans to begin closing its doors--about 900 locations across the country. Though that looks like a lot, it's only 10 percent of the company's retail locations. Though don't expect the remaining 90 percent to look 100 percent like CVS stores as we know them. Because the big news is really less about its closures and more about what's to come for the future of the pharmaceutical retailer. And that's the accessibility of healthcare services across the nation. What CVS is doing is exactly what it set out to do when it first launched nearly six decades ago in 1963.
BUSINESS
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Booster Shots Available At CVS, Walgreens

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you are planning to get the COVD-19 booster shot, they will be available at a participating CVS or Walgreens pharmacy near you. On Friday, CVS Health and Walgreens announced the availability of COVID-19 booster dose for all adults ages 18 years and older. CVS representatives said that starting Saturday, November 20 nearly 10,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the country will be able to offer a Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 booster dose to all adults ages 18 years and older who have completed primary vaccination with any authorized COVID-19 vaccine. Walgreens also announced that beginning Saturday Nov. 20, all individuals over the age of 18 can now receive a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster at nearly 9,000 Walgreens pharmacy locations. If you are planning on getting your booster shot, you are urged to call ahead to make an appointment.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newscentermaine.com

A look at why CVS may be closing hundreds of its retail pharmacy stores

HOUSTON — CVS Pharmacy announced it will be closing 900 of its retail stores over the next three years. A spokesperson for the company said the specific locations would not be announced this year and more details would be shared in the spring of 2022. It's not the first time...
RETAIL
CNN

CVS is closing 900 stores, and the big winner is Dollar General

New York (CNN Business) — CVS is heading in the wrong direction: Traditional pharmacies are on the decline, and America's largest drug store chain plans to close about one in 10 of its outdated locations. One company is particularly primed to take advantage — and it's not Walgreens or Rite Aid.
BUSINESS
EatThis

This Major Chain Just Announced it is Closing 900 Stores

During the coronavirus pandemic, drugstores have proven more essential than ever, offering vaccines tests and other remedies. Soon, there will be less of one chain, at least when it comes to a brick and mortar presence: CVS will close 900 stores. "Our retail stores are fundamental to our strategy and who we are as a company," said Karen S. Lynch, President and CEO of CVS Health. "We remain focused on the competitive advantage provided by our presence in thousands of communities across the country, which complements our rapidly expanding digital presence." Read on to see how this might affect a location near you—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
RETAIL
BBC

US chain CVS closing 900 drugstores to focus on health services

CVS, one of the largest pharmacy chains in the US, is planning to close 900 shops over the next three years. That represents nearly a tenth of its outlets. Its remaining stores, which sell a wide range of consumer goods and snack foods, will be beefed up to offer more in-person health services.
HEALTH
pymnts

Today in Retail: CVS to Close 900 Stores Amid Healthcare Push; Macy’s Looks to Open Digital Marketplace

In today’s top retail news, CVS Health Corp. is closing stores, adding primary care offices to some locations and converting others into health hubs as it shifts its focus to healthcare, while Macy’s is planning to launch a third-party marketplace to rival Amazon and Walmart. Also, quarterly results from The Home Depot and Lowe’s suggest that spending on the home isn’t slowing down, and merchants look to move streaming commerce from social networks into their own ecosystems.
RETAIL
EatThis

This Popular Convenience Chain Is Closing 900 Stores and Upgrading Thousands of Others

One of the largest drugstore chains in the U.S. is set to shutter 900 retail locations as it accelerates its focus on health care services. CVS announced plans this week to close 300 locations a year over the next three years. The company also revealed that it's switching up the format of its remaining stores, which will serve as one of three types of "community health destinations."
RETAIL
Fast Company

CVS will close 900 stores, turn hundreds more into doctors’ offices

The relentless culling of brick-and-mortar retail continues: On Thursday, drugstore megachain CVS revealed it will close 900 locations over the next three years. The closures, the first of which are scheduled for spring 2022, amount to 300 per year, totaling roughly 9% of CVS’s 10,000 stores nationwide. In the future, the company said it will divide stores into three formats: (1) The traditional drugstore and pharmacy selling everything from potato chips to shampoo, (2) a pharmacy-focused “Health Hub,” and (3) a primary-care doctor’s office.
HEALTH

