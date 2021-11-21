ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Healthcare price transparency is long overdue

By Cynthia Fisher
Washington Examiner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA report published last week by the Kaiser Family Foundation confirms what employers and employees already know: Health coverage costs continue to skyrocket. The study finds that average annual employer-sponsored family healthcare premiums in 2021 are $22,221. That's nearly $1,000 more than last year. Since 2010, premiums have risen by 61%...

Standard-Speaker

Most NEPA hospitals don't comply with price transparency rule

Three of five Northeast Pennsylvania hospitals failed to comply with a federal government mandate that requires they post online the negotiated rates they pay insurers. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services touted the Hospital Price Transparency rule as a major breakthrough to help patients choose more affordable care and ultimately reduce healthcare costs.
NJ.com

Price transparency can rein in hospital price gouging | Opinion

Five New Jersey hospitals recently announced they will no longer accept patients with health insurance from UnitedHealthcare, the nation’s largest insurance company. Hospitals owned by Prime Healthcare reportedly surveyed federally mandated price disclosures and determined the health insurer is reimbursing competing hospitals at double the rate it’s paying them. New Jersey patients...
ajmc.com

Use of Price Transparency Tool Reveals Clues About Health Care Consumers’ Shopping Behavior

Investigators drew insights about consumers’ health care shopping behavior by analyzing use of an online price transparency tool. Proponents of price transparency hope that publishing health care prices can enable patients to shop for their health care services and better understand the bills that they receive. However, little is known about the value of marketwide transparency tools that reveal charges for out-of-network care.
