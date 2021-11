COTTONWOOD — Chico High senior cross country runner Mario Giannini has been the anchor of the Northern Section throughout his high school career. Giannini won the Northern Section race his sophomore season in 2019, and after his junior season was canceled due to the pandemic Giannini has picked up where he left off and set course records throughout his senior year. In 10 races in the fall 2021 season, Giannini has seven first-place finishes, one second-place finish and one third-place finish. His most recent victory came in the Eastern Athletic League Championship Nov. 4 at Hooker Oak Park in Chico.

