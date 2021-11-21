ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

'I lost everything': Guadeloupe riots overtake COVID protest

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE GOSIER, Guadeloupe (AP) — Residents in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, an overseas territory of France, expressed dismay Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions erupted into rioting and looting for the third day in a row, prompting French authorities to send in police special forces. Road blockades by...

