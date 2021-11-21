Bobby Lashley Talks Lack Of Diversity In The WWE Title’s History

In an interview with Talksport, Bobby Lashley spoke about the recent Hurt Business reunion after the group had previously split up earlier this year. Here are highlights:. On his run as WWE Champion: “Yes, I think it was one [a reign to be proud of]. Especially who I got to defend it against and who I won it off. Man, Miz is great! Defending at ‘Mania against Drew. Everyone was like ‘how is it going to go, what are they going to do?’ and then me and Drew tore down the house. I think it’s just given me the legitimacy that I’ve wanted. I knew it was going to happen sooner or later. I wasn’t going to retire until it did [laughs]. I was just hoping I’d hit it before 50! I stayed in great the whole time and I think I’ve got so much more left.”
