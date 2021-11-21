ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bobby Lashley Talks Lack Of Diversity In The WWE Title’s History

By Matthew Wilkinson
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen talking with DAZN Bobby Lashley has spoken about the lack of diversity that the WWE Championship picture has seen. He discussed whether that is something that bothers him on a personal level. “No. I think what it does is it gives an opportunity moving forward for there to...

www.wrestlinginc.com

stillrealtous.com

Bobby Lashley Reveals Why He Hasn’t Faced Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar has been a dream match for some time now, and when Lashley returned to WWE a few years ago fans assumed that it was only a matter of time before they faced off inside the squared circle. However, Lashley and Lesnar have yet to clash in the ring, and fans can’t help but wonder why.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Claims Brock Lesnar’s People Don’t Want Them To Wrestle

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Josh Martinez on YouTube where he discussed Brock Lesnar. When asked about the classic dream match, Lashley claimed that Brock’s people don’t want it to happen. “Because the people around him don’t want to make it happen,” he claimed. “I’m always prepared. I am in...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/21 WWE SURVIVOR SERIES PPV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte, Reigns vs. Big E, Team Raw vs. Team Smackdown, Priest vs. Nakamura, RK-Bro vs. Usos

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Tonight after the PPV, join PWTorch columnist Greg Parks live reviewing WWE Survivor Series with live callers and emails. •STREAM LIVE HERE ABOUT 5 MINUTES AFTER THE SHOW CONCLUDES. •CALL: (515) 605-9345. •EMAIL COMMENTS/QUESTIONS: wnialivecast@gmail.com. •IF YOU DON’T LISTEN LIVE,...
WWE
Wrestling World

Monday Night Raw: Bobby Lashley makes his comeback

4 Vs 4 Tag Team Match: RK-Bro & Street Profits Vs AJ Styles & Omos & Dirty Dawgs Match which, as it turned out, ends in crazy chaos! While Angelo tries to make a clean sweep, Riddle doesn't listen to Orton and goes on the assault, being hit by Omos.
WWE
CBS Sports

2021 WWE Survivor Series results, recap, grades: Champion vs. Champion matches steal stacked show

WWE's second-oldest pay-per-view returned on Sunday night when Survivor Series landed in Brooklyn. The show was loaded with showdowns between the top stars of Raw and SmackDown as has become tradition for the marquee event. That included two massive showdowns between top champions as WWE champion Big E clashed with universal champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown women's champion Charlotte Flair taking on Raw women's champion Becky Lynch.
WWE
411mania.com

Bobby Lashley Comments On The Hurt Business Reforming, Says Sometimes Brothers Fight

In an interview with Talksport, Bobby Lashley spoke about the recent Hurt Business reunion after the group had previously split up earlier this year. Here are highlights:. On his run as WWE Champion: “Yes, I think it was one [a reign to be proud of]. Especially who I got to defend it against and who I won it off. Man, Miz is great! Defending at ‘Mania against Drew. Everyone was like ‘how is it going to go, what are they going to do?’ and then me and Drew tore down the house. I think it’s just given me the legitimacy that I’ve wanted. I knew it was going to happen sooner or later. I wasn’t going to retire until it did [laughs]. I was just hoping I’d hit it before 50! I stayed in great the whole time and I think I’ve got so much more left.”
WWE
elisportsnetwork.com

Bobby Lashley is back and looks to continue his domination this Monday

Bobby Lashley returned last Monday in an emphatic way at the expense of Dominik Mysterio. Liv Morgan earned a Raw Women’s Title opportunity last Monday by winning a Fatal 5-Way Match. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
WWE
411mania.com

Bobby Lashley Discusses Brand Supremacy for WWE Survivor Series Elimination Match

– Speaking to Josh Martinez of Z100, former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley discussed his WWE Survivor Series 2021 Elimination match and more. During the chat, he discussed how much Superstars in the elimination matches will favor brand supremacy even if they haven’t been on their respective rosters all that long due to the WWE Draft. Lashley stated the following on the matchup (via Fightful):
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 11/15: Lynch showcases promo ability, Balor vs. Owens deliver in the ring, Mysterio vs. Lashley misses, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Opening Segment – HIT: WWE is trying to do too much, with a half hearted approach to building to the meaningless Raw vs. Smackdown themed Survivor Series while also telling the stories that are ongoing on each show. It isn’t working, but this opening segment was pretty good while juggling those two things. Big E had a chance to talk about what The Bloodline did to The New Day on Smackdown last week to try to paint his upcoming Champion vs. Champion match against Roman Reigns into a personal issue. It worked pretty well. He did a nice job. He was interrupted by Kevin Owens for the non-PPV related portion of the segment. Owens was great in explaining his side of what happened last week. I like the idea of him becoming the bad person that everyone says he is. This made me look forward to an eventual Owens vs. Big E WWE Title match. Seth Rollins is still in the Title picture too. The beating from the Usos leading to the save by Matt Riddle and Sonya DeVille making the Teddy Long special all worked well too.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Says WWE Has “Superstars” And Not Just “Great Wrestlers”

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with DAZN in order to promote the upcoming Survivor Series PPV. During the interview, the former WWE Champion spoke about the landscape of the industry generally. Lashley admitted he thinks competition is a good thing and that now is a great time to be a fan. However, he also noted that he doesn’t believe WWE has any serious competition.
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Lashley Talks About WWE Brand Loyalty, Bragging Rights For Raw/SmackDown

Bobby Lashley recently spoke with Josh Martinez of Z100 for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, “The All Mighty” spoke about a wrestler not having to belong to a brand to be loyal to it, each brand needing bragging rights going forward and more.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Recently Released WWE Star Already In Demand

On Thursday evening, WWE released 18 wrestlers in total, including Scarlett Bordeaux. Scarlett, who is engaged to Karrion Kross, was signed in November 2019 and had worked as his valet in NXT. She was rumored to join him on RAW, but that never happened. Bordeaux has a 30-day non-compete clause...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Velvet Sky And Bully Ray Announce Amicable Break-Up

Velvet Sky and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray announced on social media they have broken up. The former couple each put out a similar message that said it was an amicable split and no further public comments will be made. “@bullyray5150 & I have decided to part ways amicably,”...
COMBAT SPORTS

