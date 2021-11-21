Bobby Lashley Talks Lack Of Diversity In The WWE Title’s History

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Opening Segment – HIT: WWE is trying to do too much, with a half hearted approach to building to the meaningless Raw vs. Smackdown themed Survivor Series while also telling the stories that are ongoing on each show. It isn’t working, but this opening segment was pretty good while juggling those two things. Big E had a chance to talk about what The Bloodline did to The New Day on Smackdown last week to try to paint his upcoming Champion vs. Champion match against Roman Reigns into a personal issue. It worked pretty well. He did a nice job. He was interrupted by Kevin Owens for the non-PPV related portion of the segment. Owens was great in explaining his side of what happened last week. I like the idea of him becoming the bad person that everyone says he is. This made me look forward to an eventual Owens vs. Big E WWE Title match. Seth Rollins is still in the Title picture too. The beating from the Usos leading to the save by Matt Riddle and Sonya DeVille making the Teddy Long special all worked well too.

WWE ・ 6 DAYS AGO