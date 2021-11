PHILADELPHIA – After waiting weeks to find out who what time they would play a pivotal NFC East game, the NFL has let the Eagles know when it will take place. On Tuesday, the NFL announced that the Dec. 19 Eagles game against the Washington Football Team would be played Sunday at 1 p.m. The Eagles have been waiting to find out when the official time of the game would be, being that the league scheduled it to be a flexible date, and the game could have been scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 18.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO