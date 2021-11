Pep Guardiola asked the media to stop asking him about Raheem Sterling’s future at Manchester City after being asked about transfer rumors involving Barcelona. Ever since the start of the 2021-22 season, Raheem Sterling suddenly disappeared from Pep Guardiola’s starting 11 rotation. Sterling has always been an integral part of Man City’s system in the past few years–scoring and handing out several significant goals and assists for that matter. However, due to limited playing time this season, he has only tallied 1 goal and no assists for the Citizens in the Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO