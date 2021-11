The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Nikole Hannah-Jones, Pulitzer-winning journalist and creator of The New York Times’ 1619 Project, said something to me last week that has been stuck in my head since: “I think most Black Americans are ambivalent about political parties. They just know one party is actively trying to legislate against their rights, and so they have to stick with the party that might not be doing much for them but at least isn’t trying to peel back their legal citizenship rights or take away their right to vote.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 12 DAYS AGO