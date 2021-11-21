ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kentucky vs. Ohio individual highlights

By danielchager
aseaofblue.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeion Brooks Jr. - 37 MIN, 9-18 FG, 4-4 FT, 22 PTS, 8 REB. Boy is Keion Brooks’ mid-range shot beautiful. It was nearly automatic on this night, and the improved shooting Brooks is showing seems to be a huge addition to this already skilled shooting team. TyTy Washington...

www.aseaofblue.com

The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Lee Corso Is Already Predicting A Big Upset Today

Before every episode of “College GameDay,” ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit interviews Lee Corso to discuss the current landscape of college football and what’s in store for that given weekend. During this Saturday’s mini interview, Corso revealed that he’s predicting one of the top-five teams in the country to lose this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

No. 3 Team In The Country Goes Down On Saturday Night

For the second time this season, Purdue spoiled an undefeated Big Ten team’s season. On Saturday night, the Boilermakers defeated Michigan State by a final score of 40-29. ESPN analyst Lee Corso put the Spartans on upset alert before this game even began, saying “Michigan State is going to get beat this week and they’re out [of the College Football Playoff picture] anyhow.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Paul Finebaum’s Admission

Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
COLLEGE SPORTS
raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 104, Warriors 119

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.
NBA
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum reveals his SEC Coach of the Year selection

Paul Finebaum understands the pace of giving out accolades in the SEC, and once there is enough of a body of work available, the awards can be handed out. That’s why he shared on “McElroy and Cubelic In the morning” on WJOX out of Birmingham, Alabama on Monday that because the season has reached November, certain conclusions are reasonable.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FanSided

What is Nick Saban’s record vs Auburn as the Alabama coach?

Auburn has had the most success against Nick Saban since he took over as the Alabama football coach, winning five out of 14 games. There is no greater college football rivalry than the Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn and Nick Saban can attest to that as he heads into his 15th game in the series.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

2023 DL narrows recruitment to six schools, including Sooners

Inklings of the Sooners’ good fortunes with 2023 defensive linemen continued to amass Tuesday afternoon, as three-star defensive lineman and Fort Worth native Kaleb James named Oklahoma one of his top six schools. The Sooners made the cut alongside Oklahoma State, Baylor, SMU, Arkansas and Texas Tech. Formerly regarded as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt blasts Biletnikoff Award voters over Ohio State snub

With the 2021 College Football season coming to an end, the Biletnikoff Award finalists were announced Tuesday. The list of the best wide receivers in college football is down to just three players from around the country. One B1G team is represented on the list with Purdue’s David Bell making the final cut. The other two WRs on the list included Alabama’s Jameson Williams and Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison.
OHIO STATE
aseaofblue.com

5-star WR Barion Brown sets decision date

Decision time is nearing for 5-star wide receiver, Barion Brown, as he has announced that he will be making his college decision on Wednesday, November 24th. Brown is down to the Kentucky Wildcats, Alabama Crimson Tide, TCU Horned Frogs, and Ole Miss Rebels. Kentucky is seen as the favorite going into the final days of Brown’s recruitment.
COLLEGE SPORTS

