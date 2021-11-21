ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Treasury minister Lucy Frazer accused of conflict of interest over husband’s firm

By Jon Ungoed-Thomas
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZrUb_0d3ClYzh00
Financial secretary to the Treasury Lucy Frazer with chancellor Rishi Sunak before this year’s budget.

Boris Johnson faces calls for an inquiry into treasury minister Lucy Frazer and claims of an “untenable” potential conflict of interest involving a £15bn government contract with a firm headed by her husband.

Frazer moved to the Treasury in September and discloses her husband, David Leigh, is the boss of recruitment firm Alexander Mann Solutions (AMS) in the latest list of ministerial interests.

The firm has a seven-year public sector resourcing contract with Crown Commercial Service, an executive agency of the Cabinet Office, overseeing the supply of temporary government workers through 351 agencies, including workers to the Treasury.

It emerged last year the firm had supplied six workers to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) or the government-owned Revenue and Customs Digital Technology Services Ltd who were on tax avoidance schemes known as disguised remuneration. These schemes typically involve a loan that is unlikely to ever be repaid and avoids income tax and insurance.

Sarah Olney, the Liberal Democrat MP and a member of the loan charge all-party parliamentary group, said: “It is extraordinary that the financial secretary to the Treasury was appointed to this role, when her husband is the boss of the company that holds a £15bn framework contract to supply temporary workers, including to the Treasury and to HMRC.

“It is hugely embarrassing that contractors have been recruited via the public sector resourcing process who have used disguised remuneration arrangements while working for HMRC. HMRC says its suppliers must ensure the tax compliance of workers. So what action have they taken in this situation? There should be an investigation into all of this, including the clear and untenable conflict of interest that clearly exists.”

Leigh was appointed chief executive of AMS in November 2019. The firm only earns a proportion of the revenues from its multibillion-pound government contract.

In a previous list of ministerial interests published in May when Frazer was solicitor general, it was stated: “The attorney general’s office has put in place arrangements to ensure that the solicitor general is not involved in issues relating to that framework and that no conflict arises.”

Disguised remuneration schemes are controversial because of the pursuit by HMRC of 50,000 workers who use the scheme for about £3bn in unpaid taxes.

The schemes were sold as complying with tax laws to a range of workers, included nurses and social workers, and many faced ruin. The government introduced some reforms, but campaigners said they were not sufficient and tens of thousands of people still face the loan charge. HMRC introduced the loan charge legislation in 2016 so it could pursue the unpaid taxes.

Steve Packham, spokesperson for the Loan Charge Action Group, said: “It beggars belief that at the same time that many contractors face life-changing bills due to the loan charge, contractors using the same kind of schemes were being recruited to HMRC through the contract overseen by AMS, whose CEO is the husband of the new financial secretary to the Treasury. It’s yet another extraordinary part of the ongoing loan charge scandal.

“HMRC are all too happy to take action against individual workers, what action have they taken against their own suppliers and agencies, who they say must ensure tax compliance for all supplied workers?”

The government said: “The minister has complied with the requirements set out in the ministerial code to the satisfaction of the independent adviser. This interest was declared as far back as 2019 and was considered by the independent adviser on ministers’ interests. The contract in question is managed independently by HMRC and was awarded prior to the appointment of the minister – and prior to her husband’s employment with the company in question. Arrangements are in place to ensure there is no conflict of interest and the minister has made no decisions relating to the contract in question since taking up the role.”

AMS said: “AMS does not condone any tax avoidance schemes and contingent workers are required to comply with all applicable tax laws.” The firm works with HMRC to conduct regular audits to ensure compliance with tax laws.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s adviser under fire over ‘undeclared conflicts of interest’

A union is calling for Boris Johnson’s independent adviser on ministerial interests to step down from his role as chair of a top London university over alleged undeclared conflicts of interest.The University and College Union (UCU) is scrutinising the role of Christopher Geidt, chair of King’s College London (KCL) council.The union is calling for KCL to suspend and investigate him over his role as chair of the international relations and corporate responsibility board at investment firm Schroders, and an advisory role at weapons firm BAE Systems from 2016 until April this year.UCU has also called for clarity over Lord Geidt’s...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Frazer
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

‘Taking the mick’: Geoffrey Cox appears at British Virgin Islands inquiry while Commons sitting

The under-fire Conservative MP Sir Geoffrey Cox has been accused of “taking the mick” after appearing on a livestream for duties involving private legal work while parliament was sitting.The former Tory minister, who was accused of breaking Commons rules earlier this month, was taking part in day 55 of the British Virgin Islands Commission of Inquiry – shortly after the weekly Prime Minister’s Questions.It comes during intense scrutiny on MPs’ second jobs and consultancy work after the government’s botched attempt to create a Conservative-dominated committee to review the work of the Commons standards watchdog.Sir Geoffrey – a prominent barrister –...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Tory MP Geoffrey Cox accused of ‘taking the mick’ over job in Carribbean

The lawyer and MP was taking part in the British Virgin Islands commission of inquiry while Parliament was sitting. Boris Johnson faced fresh pressure to act on MPs’ second jobs as a Conservative former minister took part a Caribbean corruption inquiry. Senior lawyer Sir Geoffrey Cox QC joined day 55...
WORLD
BBC

Social care: Prime Minister's Questions claims fact-checked

At Prime Minister's Questions, Boris Johnson faced questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and accusations of "broken promises". Their exchanges were dominated by the issue of social care - and how people will pay for it under the government's new plan - but there were also claims about high-speed rail, hospitals and employment.
WORLD
Telegraph

People may have to sell their homes to pay for social care, admits Boris Johnson

People may have to sell their homes to pay for social care, Boris Johnson has conceded, watering down a key Conservative manifesto pledge. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister told the Cabinet that under his new system, “no one will be forced to sell a home they or their spouse is living in as it will not be counted as an asset”, according to a No 10 readout of the meeting.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conflict Of Interest#Treasury#Uk#Ams#Crown Commercial Service#The Cabinet Office#Hm Revenue#Hmrc#Democrat
The Independent

Brexit: German government warns Boris Johnson of retaliation for breach of Northern Ireland deal

The new German government has fired a warning shot at Boris Johnson to expect retaliation if he breaks the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.A three-way coalition agreement – installing Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats as Angela Merkel’s replacement – backs “countermeasures” if the UK fails to abide by its obligations.It commits Berlin to “a common European policy towards the United Kingdom” and to “seek close bilateral cooperation within this framework”.But it adds: “We insist on full compliance with the agreements that have been concluded, in particular with regard to the Northern Ireland Protocol and the Good Friday Agreement.“In...
POLITICS
Indy100

‘Beg pardon?’: Minister surprised after learning that civil servants ‘have called Priti Patel a moron’

A minister was left flabbergasted after he learnt that civil servants have allegedly branded home secretary Priti Patel a “moron”. In an interview with Sky News’ Kay Burley, small business minister Paul Scully looked shocked after he was relayed the comments allegedly made over the weekend and was asked to make the case for why Patel is actually not a moron.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
BBC

Family petitions for law change to end gazumping on Isle of Man

A family who lost out on their "dream home" has called for buyers on the Isle of Man to be protected from being gazumped in the property market. Richard Cassidy had an offer accepted on a home, only for the seller to pull out ten days before the exchange in favour of a cash buyer.
LAW
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson may have won his Commons vote – but don’t expect this to end the battle over social care

Just when Boris Johnson is desperate to improve his frosty relations with Conservative MPs after his self-inflicted wounds over sleaze, he has upset many of them all over again with his social care reforms. The prime minister is facing a Tory rebellion over the plan he trumpeted in September, which was supposed to finally deliver his promise to “fix” a social care crisis which has bedevilled politicians for more than 20 years. Not for the first time, a Johnson promise is not living up to its billing. The government survived a vote in the Commons, with MPs approving a change...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory social care rebellion grows as ex-chief whip calls on Boris Johnson to withdraw controversial plans

The Tory revolt over social care has escalated ahead of a crunch Commons vote this evening, with a former party chief whip calling on Boris Johnson to withdraw controversial plans for a cap on lifetime costs.Mark Harper said the scheme, slipped out without fanfare last week, risks disadvantaging poorer pensioners as well as people with chronic health conditions.He said that ministers from the Department of Health and Social Care had failed to explain the thinking behind the decision to change the way the threshold for payments is calculated in a way which protects the wealthy but means the less well-off...
HEALTH
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy