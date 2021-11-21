ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Having the power to put a spanner in the works pays very well

By Torsten Bell
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wKvYZ_0d3ClX6y00
‘Only the chef has hold-up power, given that a replacement will take time to learn recipes.’

Power matters. It’s central to international relations and politics, but doesn’t always feature prominently in economics. The power that does get attention, for example when thinking about who gets paid what, is often invisible market forces rather than people.

So a thought-provoking new paper putting power centre stage is rightly making waves. It asks why managers’ earnings vary with the productivity of their firms, while lower earners’ pay is largely unaffected. It’s because the former have power, rooted in their ability to “hold up” production via quitting. Hold-up power is where a worker’s role is essential and they have specific skills so replacing them will take time. A waiter is essential but only the chef has hold-up power, given that a replacement will take time to learn recipes. Where those conditions exist, more productive firms that have more to lose from being held up pay above-market rates to stop us leaving.

The authors rather ghoulishly examined which roles were likely to have hold-up power by observing the hit to Danish firms when individuals in different roles died. They fell most for a manager at a high-productivity firm, an involuntary sign of hold-up power.

Men are more likely to be in roles with hold-up power. This also explains why superstar firms such as Apple choose to pay above-market rates, increasing inequality. So power matters and is getting more attention in our economics. Now it just needs to feature in our economic policymaking.

Comments / 0

Related
hbr.org

Putting Your Corporate Purpose to Work

Most business leaders agree that a company’s purpose should be about more than just making money. While plenty of time and energy is spent defining and communicating company purposes, only 42% of respondents in a recent McKinsey survey reported that their company’s stated purpose translated into impact — that’s excluding the 38% whose organizations had no stated purpose at all.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Spanner In The Works#Politics#Spanner#Productivity#Danish
protocol.com

Putting the power of software development in the hands of everyone

The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that by 2026, the shortage of engineers in the U.S. will exceed 1.2 million, while 545,000 software developers will have left the market by that time. Meanwhile, business is becoming increasingly more digital-first, and teams need the tools in place to keep distributed teams aligned and able to respond quickly to changing business needs. That means businesses need to build powerful workplace applications without relying on developers.
SOFTWARE
Phys.org

Pay-for-performance incentives may put innovation at risk

Managers looking to create social conditions that lead to open, diversified and large networks—which are known to spur innovation—should avoid implementing pay-for-performance incentives that rest on short-term and quantitative performance metrics. According to new research published in Strategic Management Journal, such pay incentives result in more closed and smaller networks in organizations, suggesting that managers can use incentive plans to design innovation networks in their organizations.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
International Relations
NewsBreak
Recipes
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
Cosmopolitan

Recruiter speaks out after size 16 candidate is told she's 'too fat' for job

A recruiter has gone viral online after revealing one of her clients was rejected from a potential job for being "too fat." Taking to LinkedIn, real estate recruiter Faye Angeletta said she was "lost for words" after hearing the reason why the size 16 candidate had not been successful for a job she'd applied for.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Scientists warn of new Covid variant with high number of mutations

Scientists have warned that a new Covid variant which carries an “extremely high number” of mutations may drive further waves of disease by evading the body’s immune defences. The number of cases confirmed by genomic sequencing is very small, with only 10 cases recorded in three countries, but the variant...
SCIENCE
The Guardian

The Guardian

60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy