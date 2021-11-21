ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

University plans no resumption of standardized testing for admission

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xJBk8_0d3ClShL00

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The University of California will continue to not use standardized tests for admissions decisions, an official told a meeting of the UC governing board.

UC regents were told Thursday that faculty could not find an alternative test that would not have the same bias problem that led the university to stop using the SAT last year, the Los Angeles Time s reported.

“UC will continue to practice test-free admission now and into the future,” UC Provost Michael Brown told the regents.

Supporters of standardized testing contend it is a uniform measure for predicting how students from varied schools and backgrounds will perform in college.

UC, however, decided that high school grades avoid biases in tests based on race, income and parent education levels.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

3 men found guilty in fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery

Three white men were found guilty Wednesday of felony murder in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was running in their neighborhood when they confronted him last year. The nearly all-white jury convicted Travis McMichael of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Sweden’s first female prime minister quits hours later

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government. The government’s own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Education
CNN

He visited his mother's grave for the first time after spending 43 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit

(CNN) — The first thing Kevin Strickland did after being exonerated for a triple murder he didn't commit was visit his mother's grave. "To know my mother was underneath that dirt and I hadn't gotten a chance to visit with her in the last years ... I revisited those tears that I did when they told me I was guilty of a crime I didn't commit," Strickland told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

China, Japan announce releases of oil reserves

China and Japan on Wednesday announced they would release some oil from their reserves. The announcements come a day after the U.S. said it would release 50 million barrels of oil from its own strategic reserve. The U.S. also said it was working with China, India, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom, who all agreed to take similar steps.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standardized Tests#Sat#School Grades#Ap#Uc#The Los Angeles Time S
The Hill

Federal jury finds pharmacy chains responsible for Ohio opioid crisis

A federal jury in Cleveland on Tuesday found three of the nation's largest pharmacy chains, Walgreens, CVS and Walmart, helped fuel the opioid crisis in two Ohio counties. This decision was the first ever ruling against the retail pharmacy industry, and could set the tone for countless other lawsuits across the country that seek to hold pharmacies responsible for the flood of highly addictive opioid pills into communities. The crisis has killed more than half a million Americans to date.
OHIO STATE
WJBF

WJBF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy