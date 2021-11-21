ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera For Silence On Conservatorship

By Catherine Armecin
 3 days ago
Britney Spears has taken aim at Christina Aguilera for "refusing to speak" when asked about the former's conservatorship. A week after the termination of Spears' 13-year conservatorship, the "Toxic" singer took to her Instagram Stories Friday to post a video of her fellow pop icon and former "Mickey Mouse Club" co-star...

