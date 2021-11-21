ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letters to the editor for Sunday, November 21, 2021

By Letter writers
The News-Press
The News-Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4uSt_0d3CkK8E00

Shell Point president a top nonprofit exec

As a new resident of the Shell Point community, I'm astonished Shell Point's President Martin Schappell was left off the Community Foundation's list of the top 30 nonprofit executives of 2021.

Mr. Schappell saved the community during the horrific COVID-19 pandemic, later attracting new residents following the pandemic.

He's established a high level of volunteerism among both staff and residents. Residents are offered an amazing 31 volunteer opportunities. In addition, Shell Point has offered a scholarship opportunity for local high school students who have an interest in the hospitality industry; the Giving Back program, connecting assisted living residents with ways to participate in the community; and Operation Christmas Child Collection Week.

Unlike some cities that have been unable to fund infrastructure improvements, Shell Point has built an interconnected network of sidewalks and bicycle paths, replaced aging sewer and water pipes and is within two months of installing a new Wi-Fi, TV and telephone system.

Recently Shell Point completed two significant buildings -- the Tribby Arts Center and the Larsen Pavilion. The Tribby recently announced sell-out of its 2021/22 Concert Series and the Larsen Pavilion for skilled nursing will open for business in January.

All of this has been accomplished within the 2021 budget with a proposed 2022 budget increase of less than 3 percent.

Mr. Schappell has a participative management style, sets high standards for the Shell Point staff and leads by his own example.

Jim Smith, Fort Myers

Biden policies harm Americans

On Nov. 10, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices jumped 0.9 percent in October, and 6.2 percent from a year ago. It’s the fifth straight month higher than 5 percent. It's also the fastest rate since 1990. The Labor department said average hourly earnings fell 0.5 percent in October, with real wages down 2.2 percent since January. Our purchasing power has declined as well as our standard of living, despite significant government spending dating back to 2020.

Transfer payments that reduce the incentive to work have now created the worst labor shortage in years. So much for 4.6 percent unemployment rate. Vaccine mandates are also contributing to the problem.

Gasoline and natural gas prices have climbed higher but U.S. production is down and by design. Biden is trying to put U.S. drillers out of business and then he begs OPEC to produce more oil. Biden wants to kill another pipeline from Canada to the U.S. even though energy prices are soaring.

Living in Biden's world hurts all of us.

Nick Blauwiekel, Naples

Few Republicans attend bill-signing

The once-in-a-generation infrastructure bill has been signed into law and, even though 19 Republican senators and 13 representatives voted in favor of benefitting the country and their constituents, few of them attended the signing as they are being castigated by you-know-who and his sycophants for agreeing to help the country’s crumbling roads, bridges, airports, rails, water and internet alongside the Democrats. Two-thirds of Americans favor the bill and, after it’s implementation and explanation, this number will only grow. Instead of touting their cooperation and the benefits thereof, these cowards are afraid of someone who still thinks he’s president and who has convinced so many ignorant followers of the same. It’s just a matter of time when the Republican members who voted against progress will be taking credit for the improvements to come. When are the sane citizens of our country going to come to their senses and vote out the weak-kneed followers of a phony, illegitimate leader?

Glenn Chenot, Cape Coral

Biden weak and inept

On Sunday during his historic zoom with Xi, President Joe Biden said that he favors one China and then he said he favors Taiwan’s independence. Joe’s confusion seems to invade every topic in his disjointed world. He said that Xi is not a friend but when Xi said he was welcoming the process to speak to his friend, Joe could be seen smiling, mouthing “thank you.”

His major presidential campaign concern was the effect of the pandemic, yet he failed to question the leader of the Communist Chinese Party as to the origin of the virus. Xi is there, how can Joe pass up the opportunity? The answer is Joe is incapable of confronting a strong opponent. He is afraid to show America’s strength, preferring to meekly sit in the shadows and allow our enemies to take full advantage.

Russia is massing troops on the border with Ukraine and Biden says nothing. He is intimidated by strong leaders and all he can do is smile and walk away. The American people spoke in November and elected Biden. They now see the error in their choice.

Michael Zubrow, Naples

