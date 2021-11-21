ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to fly safer amid the pandemic

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're taking to the skies to visit friends and family over the holidays, be prepared to jostle your way through crowded airports, packed planes and frenzied baggage queues with millions of fellow travelers. "Everyone knows how close they're going to be with other people on a plane," said...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

American Airlines Just Banned a Passenger for Life for Doing This

When it comes to flying, not everything goes. There's a long list of things you're not allowed to do or bring on planes, and certain carriers also have their own restrictions. In 2018, American Airlines banned passengers from bringing smart luggage with lithium-ion battery power banks on flights, and the airline has also temporarily banned alcohol from its flights for the last year amid the COVID pandemic. But ignoring the rules may not just keep you from one flight—it can also result in you being kept off all future flights with the carrier. Read on to find out about the incident that got one American Airlines passenger banned for life.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
Laredo Morning Times

Most travelers have never heard of this obscure Delta airline policy. Here's why it matters.

In my decades-old study-abroad Spanish, I explain how airport security works to men from Cameroon, who listen in the Spanish they learned in the months they traveled north from South America by foot. It feels silly worrying that these men —who held hands walking through rivers in the most dangerous place on Earth because, if they let go, they would die — might not be able to smoothly change planes at Chicago O'Hare International Airport. I am a travel writer, but they are master travelers.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leana Wen
johnnyjet.com

American or Southwest Canceled Flight? Here’s What All Airline Passengers Are Entitled To By Law

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. The last few weeks, we’ve seen thousands of flight cancellations and delays by major airlines and especially by Southwest and American Airlines. I wrote extensively about what caused them (mostly staffing issues after a little bit of bad weather) but travelers don’t care what the problem was. All they care about is getting from Point A to Point B safely and on time.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

Two More Airlines Join TSA PreCheck Program

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced the expansion of its TSA PreCheck program, with the addition of two more airlines that will participate in its expedited screening program. They are:. El Al Israeli Airlines. Global Crossing. As per TSA’s press release dated November 15, 2021, this brings the total...
LIFESTYLE
fox5dc.com

New COVID-19 travel rules in place ahead of holidays

WASHINGTON - If you're booking a flight for the holidays there are new COVID-19 safety rules in place that could affect your travel plans. Beginning Nov. 8, foreign, non-immigrant adults traveling to the United States will need to be fully vaccinated, with only limited exceptions, and all travelers will need to be coronavirus tested before boarding a plane to the U.S.
TRAVEL
Business Insider

A vaccine mandate for domestic air travel is not currently necessary because 'strategies' like masking are 'highly effective," Buttigieg says

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday said that a vaccine mandate for domestic air travel wasn't currently necessary. Current strategies, like masking on planes, work during domestic flights, he argued. The vaccine mandate for international travelers to the US is the result of "different standards" across countries, Buttigieg said. Transportation...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly#Thanksgiving#Pandemic#Americans#United Airlines#Children
Lifehacker

How to Pee on a Plane Without Being Disgusted

The holidays are fast approaching, and many of us are about to fly for the first time in nearly two years. We could all use a refresher on air travel tips and tricks, like the right time to use the bathroom on an airplane, or how to eat on a plane without getting sick.
LIFESTYLE
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Is Ending With a Whimper

Perhaps you’ve figured this out already: The pandemic will not have a discrete end. The coronavirus will not raise a white flag. There will be no peace treaty, no parade, no announcement from the CDC that the United States is done worrying about COVID. You will not get closure. The signs remain too mixed. The virus continues to spread, even as widening vaccine eligibility, booster shots, and improved medical treatments limit the damage the virus can do. The death rate has been declining since late September, but more than 1,000 Americans have perished each day for most of the past two weeks. A minority of Americans are still acting irresponsibly; a smattering of people would even prefer to lose their job than take a free, lifesaving vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
tufts.edu

Bringing Attention to Native Americans Amid the Pandemic

One of the things that the pandemic has shown is that existing inequities are magnified when confronted with an infectious disease like COVID-19. That’s certainly been the case with Native American communities in the U.S., a group whose health and welfare is often overlooked. Talia Quandelacy, A07, an assistant professor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wbaltv.com

Thanksgiving air travel starts early with pre-pandemic levels expected to fly

LINTHICUM, Md. — Thanksgiving travel is starting early this year -- and experts expect air travel to hit pre-pandemic levels. Thanks to COVID-19 vaccines and a number of safety protocols, many more people are saying, "OK, we're going to fly to grandma's this year for Thanksgiving." Airline industry experts are...
TRAVEL
wfxb.com

U.S. Reopening to International Travelers

The United States is reopening it’s borders to fully vaccinated international travelers today following a 20 month shutdown. With the reopening, there are several new requirements going into effect for air, land and ferry arrivals and some heavy congestion in airports is expected. Mask mandates and vaccine requirements are in effect. According to Delta spokesperson Morgan Durrant, many of it’s flights due to arrive today are 100% full and high loads are expected in the upcoming weeks. Delta has also seen a 450% increase in international bookings in the six weeks since the reopening was announced.
U.S. POLITICS
Travel + Leisure

American Airlines and British Airways Will Offer Free COVID Tests to Business Travelers

American Airlines and British Airways are making it easier for business travelers to hop across the Atlantic Ocean without having to worry about COVID-19 testing. Beginning next year, business travelers booking premium seats on American Airlines and British Airways through American Express Global Business Travel will be able to have the required COVID-19 tests delivered directly to them before departure.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Gainesville Sun

The rule for unruly passengers? One strike and you're off the plane. Permanently.

You’re currently reading “Our view,” which is one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For a counterpoint, read “Unfriendly skies: Stressed passengers, not alcohol, are why conflicts on planes have soared.” A passenger uses a racial slur to berate an African-American flight attendant over wearing a mask. Another on a separate flight pummels a flight attendant's face, knocking out two teeth. And on a third flight, a passenger lies on the floor, grabs a flight attendant by the ankles and pushes his head under...
LIFESTYLE
CBS New York

As Holiday Travel Picks Up Again, Lawmakers Call For COVID Restrictions For Domestic Flights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As millions fly to see loved ones for Thanksgiving, airports will likely be packed at near pre-pandemic levels this entire week – and it has already started. CBS2’s John Dias took a closer look at what’s in store for some travelers. Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, but by the looks of it, LaGuardia Airport Tuesday was giving the traditional Wednesday getaway day a run for its money. “I thought it was going to be bad. It’s gnarlier than I expected,” said Gramercy Park resident Sophia Smith. “Other years it has been long...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

How to fly safer this holiday season

(CNN) — If you're taking to the skies to visit friends and family over the holidays, be prepared to jostle your way through crowded airports, packed planes and frenzied baggage queues with millions of fellow travelers. "Everyone knows how close they're going to be with other people on a plane,"...
LIFESTYLE
Times Daily

Report: Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Democracy is deteriorating across the world, with countries notably taking undemocratic and unnecessary actions to contain the coronavirus pandemic, an intergovernmental body said in its new report Monday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy