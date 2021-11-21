Time to offer the yearly thanks, in the tradition of Furman Bisher

It is hard to believe that when Thursday morning dawns — THIS Thursday morning — we will awaken to Thanksgiving Day. I remember when Thanksgiving was a day set aside for parades, football games, feasting on turkey and dressing (did you know that folks up north cook the bread INSIDE the turkey?) being with family and, most importantly, counting one’s blessings. Here’s hoping there are still plenty of those traditions to go around.

When I was a child growing up in Porterdale, my father made sure there was plenty of reading matter available in our little four-room mill village house. We didn’t have a bathroom, but we had books. Ideals Magazine was a staple at Thanksgiving and Christmas. I would gaze at the beautiful depictions of tables adorned with autumn decorations and festive food and wish that I could one day celebrate the holiday in such grand fashion.

As I approach 70, I have done so, now, most of my life, and have discovered that I would trade every such grand celebration for one more plate of my mother’s dressing with giblet gravy, homemade cranberry sauce, corn-off-the-cob and field peas. And turkey, of course. I still prefer the dark meat.

Another thing we always had in our home was a newspaper on the front porch each morning. That would have been the Atlanta Constitution in those days, but on holidays and Sundays the Constitution combined with the afternoon paper, the Atlanta Journal. That meant I got to read Furman Bisher’s column, and I looked forward to his legendary Thanksgiving columns all year. And since I have been a columnist — about a quarter-century now — I have modeled my offering on this special week after his style. And I have much for which to offer thanks this season, as all others.

I am thankful, this year, for each of the 33 states we have been able to visit and for each pilgrim that has traveled with me during these uncertain times. I’m thankful for the COVID vaccinations my daughter has injected in my arm — all three doses — for having the vaccine gives me the confidence to live my life without fear, or from behind a mask.

I’m thankful for having been raised a Georgia Bulldog and the joy Kirby Smart’s team has brought me this year. I am especially thankful for the degrees I hold from that august university because my education has opened doors to me that I always assumed would remain closed.

I’m thankful for white bread and Blue-Plate mayonnaise and vine ripened tomatoes in the summertime. I’m thankful for Conway Twitty and George Jones and Dolly Parton.

I am thankful when my grandsons run toward me and throw their arms around my neck. Grandsons give the best hugs and hearing either of them say “Papa” is music to my tired old ears. I am thankful for my children, not a cull in the bunch, and I’m thankful that they all are productive citizens who know the importance of hard work and of loving the Lord.

I’m thankful for an early morning tee time in the summer and a noonish tee time when the temperature drops, and I’m thankful for nonjudgmental playing partners who say, “That one’s good,” even though there might be some meat left on the bone for that final putt on a given hole.

I’m thankful for hymns, and for the preacher who has learned that the mind can only absorb what the bottom can endure. I’m thankful for Sunday night ice cream socials in the summer and Sunday night dinners with special friends the rest of the year. I am thankful when my lovely wife, Lisa, has already made the coffee and I’m thankful for the sound of her car pulling into the garage when she’s been away from home. I’m thankful for the gas logs in our new house because as much as I miss a real fire, I don’t miss carrying in logs or hauling out ashes.

I’m thankful for the texts I receive from my son during sporting events that we watch “together” from afar. I’m thankful for the friend who wants to watch a game with me, in my living room — especially when they bring pound cake and boiled peanuts.

I’m thankful for the singer of the National Anthem who realizes that it is intended as a tribute to our nation and not a vehicle to display the vocal gymnastics of the singer. I am thankful for Blue Bloods and wish NYC actually had a Frank Reagan as police commissioner. And I’m thankful for every officer who wears the blue to protect and serve and for every member of our military who stands between us and those who would do us harm.

I am thankful for the memory of Dan Magill, may he rest in peace. I am thankful for you, my readers, and hope that your lives have been blessed as richly as mine. God be with you.