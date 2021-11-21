Sunday's letters: No censure from Steube, higher inflation, epilepsy awareness, more

Rep. Steube supports harassment

I am writing to share my extreme disappointment and disgust that U.S. Rep. Greg Steube did not vote to censure fellow Republican Rep. Paul Gosar over an anime video that depicts him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat.

No matter a representative’s political party, a threat on a colleague’s life, even if done in an animated form, is wrong. I will now view Rep. Steube and the other Republicans who voted “nay” as supporters of harassment and threats of violence.

I believe America is better than this.

Jackie Henry, Venice

Pain of higher prices just beginning

This week I received an invoice from one of my longtime vendors for an item that was shipped via UPS.

My cost for the product, ordered for one of my customers, was $12.55. The freight charge was $16.54 for a 1 pound-3 inch-square box.

I received my normal 20% discount since this was for resale, making me a gross profit of $2.50.

The freight charge is now 52% more than it was six months ago, costing more than the product.

Higher union wages for truck drivers and delivery companies, proposed by our current administration, will only make all products higher priced in the future.

You haven't seen the tip of higher inflation.

August V. Bottiger, Bradenton

Educating the community about epilepsy

Epilepsy is a “hidden disorder” even though it is the fourth most common neurological disorder and impacts one in 26 people. Due to myths and misconceptions, families combat the social stigma and are socially isolated.

In November, Epilepsy Awareness Month, JoshProvides Epilepsy Assistance Foundation is pulling back the curtain to educate our community about seizures. Seizures can strike anyone, anytime and anywhere.

More than 400,000 residents of Florida have been diagnosed with epilepsy.

What can you do? Become informed. Know what to do if someone has a seizure. Look for a medical ID bracelet.

Clear the area. Do not put anything in the person’s mouth. Do not administer CPR. Turn the person on his side to clear his airway. Time the length of the seizure. If it lasts more than three minutes, call 911.

JoshProvides Epilepsy Assistance Foundation offers a free virtual bimonthly Epilepsy Support Group to combat the social isolation and connect families to local resources. JoshProvides also offers client assistance with seizure-alert devices, transportation and medical services.

To learn more contact JoshProvides at https://joshprovides.org.

Andria Bilan, CEO, JoshProvides Epilepsy Assistance Foundation, Sarasota

Say what you mean and mean what you say

Several expressions have crept into our vernacular. We trust the American public can see the insincerity behind the comments.

Politicians promise to keep victims in their “thoughts and prayers.” Do we really believe them? It has become a verbal pause, a truly meaningless comment.

The victim and/or the family unfortunately may not recover from the incident. But thoughts and prayers float around nonetheless.

Add a new shallow expression to the insincerity: “I take full responsibility.” Who else should if you’re the perpetrator?

Politicians and celebrities utter this. So what? They won’t do anything about it; they won’t make amends. They won’t make things right. Mere words.

A noted football player claimed he was “immunized” from COVID, a patent lie. The NFL wouldn't let him play for one game and his team lost. But he took full responsibility. So what? His admonition did not fix the win column.

Misspeaking? Rather than expressing an outright lie, better to say you misspoke. Try using that euphemism on your boss or spouse.

Our divided country swims in mistruths. It’s time we confronted each other, told the truth and made progress toward solving some real problems.

Remember: Say what you mean and mean what you say.

Jeffrey Weisman, Sarasota

Far-reaching effects of the unvaccinated

My 25-year-old grandson shares an apartment with two friends. One was unvaccinated because he thought he might have a heart condition.

He got COVID-19 and was really sick. The others also got it, as did several of their friends with whom he was in contact, but they were vaccinated so were not as sick.

However, they all had to quarantine for 10 days.

During that time, two who were teachers had to cancel classes, as well as miss their graduate school classes. Others canceled business trips, possibly resulting in loss of a lucrative contract. In addition, family members with whom they had contact got sick.

So people who think it is their right not to be vaccinated are making a choice that not only affects them, but many others in the community who made the right choice. That is both selfish and irresponsible.

Ruth E. Skole, Sarasota

