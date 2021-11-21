ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Howey: There’s a whiff of change (& reefer) in the air when it comes to legalization

By Brian Howey
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJAeS_0d3CkC4Q00

INDIANAPOLIS — What do Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, industrialist Charles Koch, former House Speaker John Boehner, Sarah Palin and Snoop Dogg have in common?

They all back marijuana reforms.

The rapper Dogg is no surprise, having built his career on a foundation of bongs and kush. But Justice Thomas? He recently wrote, "A prohibition on intrastate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the federal government's piecemeal approach. Federal policies of the past 16 years have greatly undermined its reasoning. The federal government's current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana.”

And Speaker Boehner? "My thinking on cannabis has evolved," he said. "I’m convinced de-scheduling the drug is needed so we can do research, help our veterans, and reverse the opioid epidemic ravaging our communities.”

They've come a long way since iconic conservative commentator William F. Buckley Jr. smoked pot on his sailboat beyond U.S. territorial limits in 1965, advocating in 1971 decriminalization (but not legalization). Asked about the episode, he told the New York Times, "Yes. It was on my boat, outside the three‐mile limit. I'm a law‐and‐order advocate, you know. To tell the truth, marijuana didn't do a thing for me.”

Koch, whose Americans for Prosperity group has backed a generation of conservative congressional and state legislative candidates, has joined Mr. Dogg and criminal justice reform advocate Weldon Angelos to form the Cannabis Freedom Alliance.

So beyond the whiff of weed I discovered at a Temptations concert at Conner Prairie this summer, there is definitely change in the air.

I've been writing politics for more than 40 years and I've never had a U.S. Senate candidate call me up and tell me he's smoked marijuana. But that's what happened one morning when Democrat Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said he smoked marijuana at a Grateful Dead concert at Wrigley Field this past summer. "I was in Chicago, where it's legal," McDermott said on his Left of Center podcast. "I had a ride there and from. I was in a state where it's legal. I did. What's the big deal?"

McDermott, who is seeking to challenge U.S. Sen. Todd Young, added, "If I'm elected to the U.S. Senate, I'm going to vote to decriminalize. I'm going to vote to legalize."

Back in the day, if a politician acknowledged smokin' the demon weed, he didn't inhale (Bill Clinton) or did it just once (Evan Bayh).

Now Indiana Democrats have jumped onto the legalization bandwagon, with Chairman Mike Schmuhl saying, "This is a really popular issue, and I think people want to see this get done. If Democrats can take the lead on it, even being in the minority, that’s great, and we’re going to try to get as many Republicans on our side as we do it. Hoosiers have seen the impact that recreational and medicinal cannabis use has made on the states around us, and not only are they contributing to neighboring states’ economies, Indiana is now on the verge of losing out altogether.”

Hoosiers and Americans have supported marijuana reforms for years now. In October 2016, a Howey Politics/WTHR-TV poll found more than 70% of Hoosiers, including 58% of Republicans, favored marijuana reforms. Gallup has been monitoring the issue since 1969, when 12% favored legalization, moving to 50% in 2013 to 68% this year with 36 states (including Illinois and Michigan) either decriminalizing or legalizing, with Hoosiers accounting for up to 60% of their clientele.

Beyond public opinion, some Hoosier prosecutors appear to be lining up behind Justice Thomas. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is no long charging in possession cases, saying, “In Indiana, the continued criminalization of marijuana is an inadequacy in our criminal justice system that increases racial disparities and limits economic opportunities for our state."

In Whitley County, former Purdue and Portland Trailblazer basketball star Caleb Swanigan was arrested with 3.4 pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash inside his vehicle. He was sentenced to a 180-day suspended sentence with two days served.

Republicans in the U.S. House introduced legislation on Monday that would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level, correcting Federal Bureau of Narcotics Harry Anslinger’s historic overreach, scheduling marijuana in the same category with heroin and morphine. That 1938 scheduling was opposed by the American Medical Association and in a study commissioned by New York City Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia, systemically debunked Anslinger’s rationale that marijuana caused insanity.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, says she has five Republican co-sponsors, which could be enough to pass the House.

Hoosier Democrats may be on to something. Back in the 1980s, General Assembly Republicans consistently blocked a state lottery. In 1986, Republican House Speaker J. Roberts Dailey was upset and two years later, a referendum on the lottery passed … with 63% of the vote. It just goes to show lawmakers are often the last ones to figure out a viable trend or summon courage to correct this prohibition.

If Democrats can isolate a recalcitrant legislative leader or committee chair and defeat him, that could do wonders on the policy front. Nothing captures a legislator’s attention like an election upset.

The columnist is publisher of Howey Politics Indiana at www.howeypolitics.com. Find Howey on Facebook and Twitter @hwypol.

Comments / 16

Michael Swinford
3d ago

legalize it and use the tax revenue for causes like paying teachers a salary that they deserve, use the money for fighting our homelessness issues, use it for medical research. It's truly a no brainer

Reply(1)
9
Informed1
3d ago

nope,it's not gonna happen with Holcomb as governor/Dictator. Its makes ZERO sense for marijuana to be illegal when Alcohol has been legal and is far more dangerous, And many prescription medications ate Far more dangerous And addictive yet they are legal and widely accepted

Reply(1)
7
Jason l
2d ago

Kentucky missing out on revenue even let the casino money that Louisville people goes to Indiana people need to smoke and chill everyone is shooting each here lol🤣🤣

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Republicans are finally ready to legalize cannabis

Efforts to legalize cannabis have largely been the work of Democrats, with Republicans usually leading the efforts to prevent it. That dynamic appears to finally be changing today with the introduction of the States Reform Act, or SRA. Introduced by Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., and co-sponsored by five other Republican...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Voices: Thank you, Mitch McConnell, for legalizing THC!

During the Thanksgiving season, it’s important to take stock and give thanks to even the most unlikely of allies. As the co-founder of a hemp company, I couldn’t make gummies with measurable amounts of THC without the hard work of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. That’s why I’d like to say, “Thank you, Sen. McConnell.”Many people are surprised to learn that it’s legal for us to ship gummies with THC in them across state lines through the US Postal Service. But it’s totally legal, thanks to Mitch McConnell. How did that happen, exactly?Kentucky is one of 14 states without medical...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Indiana Government
State
Illinois State
WISH-TV

All INdiana Politics: House passes Build Back Better Act

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week’s edition of “All INdiana Politics” starts with analysis of the U.S. House of Representatives passing the Build Back Better Act. No Indiana Republicans voted for the bill. Rep. Jackie Walorski explains why she thinks it is a disaster. Plus, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears gives...
INDIANA STATE
weisradio.com

Mike Rogers to Vote “NO” on Democrats Socialist Tax and Spend Bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL) released a statement regarding his intention to vote no on President Biden’s “Build Back Better” legislation. “While Americans are struggling this holiday season with rapid inflation, Nancy Pelosi and Democrats are trying to ram through President Biden’s $1.5 trillion tax and spend bill – burdening taxpayers. President Biden’s socialist scheme will tax middle class Americans and subsidize Green New Deal initiatives while hurting American energy development. This deal also includes amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants while the crisis at our southern border rages on. Their desperation to pass this legislation proves what we’ve known all along – Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden are out of touch with Americans. I will be standing up for my constituents and voting no to President Biden’s egregious Build Back Broke scheme.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Swanigan
Person
Evan Bayh
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Charles Koch
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
John Boehner
Person
Nancy Mace
kyma.com

Arizona Senators and Reps celebrate infrastructure bill signing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - On November 15, multiple Senators gathered at the White House to witness President Joe Biden sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law. The act, which Senator Kelly (D-Ariz) and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz) helped pass, will offer billions in funding to repair and...
ARIZONA STATE
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
ECONOMY
850wftl.com

Nancy Pelosi dumps California, buys $25 million mansion in Florida

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is reportedly dumping California to be Governed by Ron Desnatis. According to multiple reports, a Florida broker revealed that Pelosi has purchased a $25 million mansion on Jupiter Island. This alleged purchase has some scratching their heads:. On November 6, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Legalization#Americans For Prosperity#Supreme Court#House#The New York Times#Senate#Democrat
Republic Monitor

Monthly Stimulus Checks To Start in January 2022, Here’s How To Claim Your Payment

President Joe Biden believes that there is no more excellent economic engine than the American people’s ability to work hard and think creatively. For far too long, the economy had benefited wealthy individuals while failing to help those with fewer means. As President, Joe Biden vowed to restore the middle class as the backbone of the American economy, according to the White House.
INCOME TAX
Newsweek

'I Can't Afford a Big Frontal Attack on the President,' Mitch McConnell Confided

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Monday, November 23, Attorney General William Barr met with President Trump in the Oval Office, the first time the two had met or even spoken since mid-October. He had been one of Trump's most loyal cabinet members and an unquestioned conservative.
POTUS
Washington Post

The news about Trump’s potential legal troubles reminds us why we need BBB

As President Biden and Democrats continue pushing for passage of the Build Back Better bill, one of their biggest goals is to show — both with the services it funds and the ways it pays for them — that government can work. And a key part of “working” is to make our system more fair.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Business Insider

Biden just gave over 300,000 workers a raise to $15 an hour

For up to 390,000 workers, a $15 minimum wage is about to be a reality. On Monday, the Department of Labor finalized its regulations for implementing a $15 minimum wage for federal contractors. It builds on an executive order President Joe Biden signed in April that would hike pay for workers under federal contracts. Now, that raise will go into effect on January 30, 2022 for new and renewed contracts, according to the Labor Department.
U.S. POLITICS
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

87
Followers
70
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy