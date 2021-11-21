ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musings: Artichoke Appreciation

By Marie Armenia
Columbia Daily Herald
Columbia Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Well, okay, maybe it doesn’t qualify as an artichoke addiction, but when I was a young girl, I always begged my mom to make artichokes with dinner. Something about the delicious way she prepared them was an adventure for my taste buds.

An additional adventure of the artichoke was pulling off one leaf at a time and scraping all the good tasting artichoke stuff off that leaf with my teeth. You cannot compare the challenge of eating an artichoke to the mundane experience of eating a spoonful of peas. I didn’t like the artichoke heart. I’d give “my heart” to Mom, Dad or my brother. Mom would always announce when I got home from school when we were having artichokes with dinner. She seemed as happy to prepare them for us as I was to eat them.

Naturally, soon after I was married, I called my mom to ask for the recipe and ingredients she used when preparing them. My first dose of artichoke appreciation arrived when I saw how much more they cost than the other vegetables. She never said a word about how much they cost, and it’s not because we could afford them.

When I returned home from the supermarket, I called her to walk me through preparing them exactly the way she did. Her first instruction was, “Get scissors and clip off the sharp thorn at the end of every leaf.”

I said, “Thorn? I never saw a thorn on the end of an artichoke leaf.”

Mom answered, “That’s because I snipped each one off before I cooked them.”

I looked at the pile of uncooked artichokes, and I was faced with another artichoke actuality. Every leaf had a thorn. I thanked my mother for cutting the thorns off the artichokes, “Mom I didn’t realize what I was asking for. I didn’t understand how much they cost and how much more work they made for you. You never complained.”

She simply said, “I love you.”

Something about that moment of artichoke appreciation began a lifelong process of understanding that some people, beginning with my mother, make giving seem easy. Things are not always what they seem. Mom did much more for me than snipping the thorns off artichokes. She did her best to make life as painless as possible and was right there next to me when I experienced pain she couldn’t help me avoid. She was a great mother.

Thanksgiving is a day set aside for us to give thanks. Let’s thank God for His goodness and mercy to each one of us. It is easy to receive His mercy, but it was anything but easy for God to be able to give it.

Let’s thank Him for those people in our lives who have embraced a truth that few of us even allow ourselves to hear anymore. “It is more blessed to give than to receive,” (Acts 20:35).

We cannot believe it is more blessed to give, so we don’t. Some people are blessed with giving hearts. Have you received anything from anyone? Just because it was easy to receive doesn’t mean it was easy to give. Give thanks. To God and to them.

"We always thank God for all of you and continually mention you in our prayers."

- 1 Thessalonians 1:2

Email MyMavenMusings@gmail.com.

