Colwell: Time to present the 40th annual Turkey of the Year Awards

By Jack Colwell
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago

With Thanksgiving almost here, it’s time to present my 40th annual Turkey of the Year Awards.

Recipients may cry fowl. But even if they haven’t been turkeys all year, each winner has done something to merit this prestigious recognition.

The awards for 2021:

The Turkey of the Year Award for being a spoilsport on Jan. 6 goes to Mike Pence for hiding and disappointing Capitol tourists who built gallows in his honor.

Nancy Pelosi wins an award for missing deadlines to herd Democratic turkeys to infrastructure bill passage before the Demo disaster in Virginia.

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski gets a turkey for asking Joe Biden to resign from something she had refused to certify, his presidency.

In geography, a turkey goes to another House member, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez , for assuming the rest of America is like her New York district.

City Clerk Dawn Jones gets no turkey. She already hired one .

For political clout, Mayor James Mueller gets a turkey for his failed attempt to oust the county Democratic chair.

The chair who wasn’t ousted, Stan Wruble , deserves recognition as an ungracious winner quickly abandoning the chairmanship anyway.

In transportation, the award goes to County Commissioner Derek Dieter , who thought he won a seat in the front of the GOP bus. But he was thrown under the bus by the other two Republican commissioners in their gerrymandering for themselves.

The Chicken of the Year Award winner is Commissioner Andy Kostielney for bailing out for re-election after taking heat for his gerrymander to cut an opponent he feared out of his district.

In banking, the turkey goes to Edner Flores , charged with robbing a Chicago bank. A teller, before handing over the money, told him he had to provide identification for a withdrawal. He did. A photo ID including his home address.

The turkey award for fiction goes to Amy Coney Barrett for claiming Supreme Court justices aren’t really so partisan. She spoke in the McConnell Center in Louisville, where she was introduced by Sen. Mitch McConnell, smiling.

Winner for supporting actor is President Biden for portrayal all summer of Charlie Brown, always left flattened in polling, with Congress yanking away the football as he tried to make a winning kick.

In delusional mathematics, the winner is Donald Trump for adding up all the electoral votes against him and calculating that he won by a landslide.

Failure to find what they were paid to fabricate earns a turkey for the Cyber Ninjas , the firm hired by Arizona Republicans for a months-long audit of votes. The Ninjas found no suspicious bamboo on ballots and calculated that Trump actually lost by a little more than in the initial count.

For actual vote fraud, the turkey goes to Barry Morphew . The Colorado man, charged with murdering his wife, admitted mailing an absentee ballot for the missing woman to provide another vote for Trump.

A turkey goes to the MyPillow Guy for his latest prediction of Trump administration reinstatement by a 9-0 Supreme Court decision before Thanksgiving.

John F. Kennedy Jr. gets a turkey for failing to appear in Dallas on the day QAnon believers predicted for his return.

In public health, the Turkey of the Year Award goes to County Councilman Mark Root for blocking a unanimous vote to hire workers needed to provide vaccinations and railing against Health Department efforts to curb the pandemic.

Sen. Joe Manchin was to get a turkey for harping on supposed inflation risks. With the price of turkeys so high, his award can’t be afforded.

The Annual Gobbler for Being a Squabbler goes to Sen. Ted Cruz for picking fights with senators in both parties and even with Big Bird.

In sports, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets the turkey for trying to worm his way out of need for vaccination by taking ivermectin, a horse de-wormer that doctors warn against. Did it protect him from COVID-19? Neigh.

Jack Colwell is a columnist for The Tribune. Write to him in care of The Tribune or by email at jcolwell@comcast.net.

