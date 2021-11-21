Fellowship Friday returns will full slate of community service activities

After a scaled-down 2020 version because of the pandemic, the annual Fellowship Friday event hosted by the Palm Beach Fellowship of Christian and Jews returns this week with a full slate of activities.

This is the 11th year of Palm Beach Fellowship of Christian and Jews hosts the event, which kicks off with a 9 a.m. breakfast at Temple Emanu-El , 190 N. County Road.

Planned activities include a beach cleanup; helping out at Big Dog Ranch working an outdoor art project with residents of Levine Jewish Residential & Family Service; giving blood; and participating in toys, toiletries, and food collection.

"This is one of those projects we do that when we thank people for participating, they always say 'no, thank you' for providing us with this opportunity," said Sherri Gilbert, executive director of the fellowship. "I think around the holidays people want to be doing things to help give back to the community."

The beach cleanup, is done in a partnership with Friends of Palm Beach. The location is given during breakfast and supplies are provided.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue is a no-kill rescue facility that helps animals find loving homes. Volunteers must wear close-toed shoes if taking part in this activity, and if younger than 18, must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.

Volunteers can work alongside Levine Jewish Residential and Family Service residents on an outdoor art project directed by artist Sarah Thompson.

People who would like to donate blood can stop by the Big Red Bus in the parking lot behind Green's and Amici market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors receive a $10 e-gift card and blanket. They can register in advance at oneblood.org/donate-now or walk in.

. Volunteers also can bring new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable foods, and toiletries or donate money to distribute to organizations that aid people in need to the breakfast at Temple Emanu-El.

Last year's Fellowship Friday was held virtually through Zoom to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event, Gilbert said. Only two events were held: helping out at Big Dog Ranch and the art project since both opportunities were outdoors.

"I think everybody is real excited to resume and get together in person, which does make it pretty meaningful as we get on out to the different volunteer sites," she said.

"Sometimes what happens is people come back and become regular volunteers at the place they participated at on Fellowship Friday on their own. That’s always such a nice aspect about the event as well."

Rabbi Michael Resnick was inspired to create Fellowship Friday after seeing the community come together during Thanksgiving.

"Everyone was so delighted to be together and to see each other. It was clearly a celebration and everyone loved it. I thought to myself what do we do with all this good energy?'' he said. "Instead of doing Black Friday and shopping, maybe we can do a Fellowship Friday where we go out and do good works together. Jews and Christians all come together to do volunteer work all around the community."

Vaccinations and masks are encouraged for Fellowship Friday per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Students also can receive community hours for volunteering at the event.

For details on participating in Fellowship Friday email info@palmbeachfellowship.net or call 561-833-6150.