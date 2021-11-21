ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth quarter gamble pays off for Marshwood in 14-13 state championship win

By By Al Pike
Portsmouth Herald
 3 days ago
PORTLAND, Maine – No guts, no glory.

The Marshwood High School football team utilized that mantra to help secure its fourth straight Gold Ball trophy and sixth in seven years with a 14-13 win Saturday over Windham in the Class B state championship game at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Clinging to a one-point lead following a goal-line stand early in the fourth quarter, the Hawks were facing a fourth-and-1 at their own 9-yard line and opted to go for it. Aidan Sullivan picked up the first down on a quarterback sneak.

“There was too much time left and we didn’t want to give them an opportunity,” said Marshwood coach Alex Rotsko. “It’s one of those things as a coach that if you don’t make it you look like a dummy.”

The Eagles never saw the ball again as Marshwood embarked on a 20-play drive that consumed more than 10 minutes off the clock and kept Windham’s dangerous offense off the field.

“Honestly I thought we were going to punt the ball,” Sullivan said. “Coach was taking a while to make the decision to go for it. The line got a great push for me. It was definitely a risky call but we were rewarded for it.”

All the scoring came in the first half. The Hawks led 14-0 on an 88-yard return by Cam Cornett of a blocked field goal attempt late in the first quarter and a 1-yard run by Andrew Goodwin midway through the second.

Nick Garrison scored both Windham touchdowns in the second quarter. The first came on a 10-yard pass from Robert Ledbetter and the second on a 68-yard interception return in the final minute of the first half.

The try for two failed and that would prove crucial as the Eagles opted to kick the extra point after their second touchdown to make it 14-13.

“It’s definitely a great way to go out with this being my senior year,” said Sullivan, a co-captain. “(The championship) means the world to me right now.”

Cougler blocks field goal attempt

Windham was poised to take the lead on a 20-yard field goal attempt late in the first quarter when Ty Cougler broke in from the left side and blocked the kick.

“I just fumbled the ball right before that,” Cougler said. “I was really upset. Blocking (the kick) helped get that out of my head.”

Cornett scooped up the loose ball and raced 88 yards down the right sideline in front of the Marshwood bench as the Hawks drew first blood.

“I was so excited,” Cougler said. “I was running right behind him.”

Interception leads to second score

Tim Gori set up Marshwood’s second touchdown when the senior intercepted a Robert Ledbetter pass near the goal line and returned it to the Windham 48.

It resulted in a nine-play drive capped by Goodwin’s 1-yard run. On the way to the end zone Sullivan went 3-for-3 passing including a 12-yarder to Ty Cougler that gave the Hawks a first down at the 1. Goodwin scored on the next play standing up.

Eagles get on the board

On the ensuing possession Windham went 79 yards on just four plays to make it 14-6. The big-gainer was a 55-yard pass from Ledbetter to Garrison, who also caught a 10-yarder two plays later for the touchdown.

In a play that would come back to haunt them, the Eagles originally lined up for the extra point but changed personnel at the last moment and the try for two failed as the Hawks stopped the rushing attempt.

Getting defensive

That was a precursor of things to come as the defense, with its backs to the goal posts, would be called on again earlier in the fourth quarter with the game on the line.

Leading 14-13 early in the fourth quarter, Marshwood twice stopped the Eagles on quarterback sneaks from inside the 1 with the second one reinforced by sophomore Jackson Buckley, a 6-foot-6, 350-pound tackle who played just the one snap.

Marshwood then went on to milk the clock and salt the game away when all Windham needed was a field goal to either take the lead or win the game.

“We didn’t want them to get the ball back,” Cornett said. “We were going to punch it right at them.”

Peaking at the right time

After going 5-3 during the regular season the Hawks peaked in the playoffs to finish with a record of 9-3. Windham (9-1) came into the title game undefeated.

“We struggled all season,” Rotsko said. “We were competitive in every game, we just didn’t play that well. We hit our stride at the right time I guess.”

HAWKS 14, EAGLES 13

Windham 0 13 0 0--13

Marshwood 7 7 0 0--14

First Quarter

Mar—Cornett 88 return of blocked field goal (K. Cougler kick), 2:32.

Second Quarter

Mar—Goodwin 1 run (K. Cougler kick), 6:58.

Win—Garrison 9 pass from Ledbetter (run failed), 4:49.

Win—Garriso n 68 interception return (Bridge kick), 36.2.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Windham, Boyle 12-84, Ledbetter 13-47, Yeaton 2-11. Marshwood, Goodwin 17-105, Cornett 16-65, T. Cougler 5-19, Sullivan 7-8, Gori 1-12.

PASSING—Windham, Ledbetter 12-19—154 (TD, INT). Marshwood, Sullivan 6-9—66 (INT).

RECEIVING—Garrison 9-128, Arbour 3-26. Marshwood, T. Cougler 3-36, Cornett 2-25, Goodwin 1-10.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth Herald

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Portsmouth, NH from Seacoastonline.com.

