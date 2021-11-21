Ex-director of Firefly Festival publishes coming-of-age novel, 'Waiting for Prince Charming'

Carol Weiss Rosenberg decided early in life that she wanted to write. “As a child, I said I wanted to write novels and raise Arabian horses.”

Think big. Always a good idea. However, the horse thing didn’t pan out. Writing did.

Carol has written for years for a number of publications, including The Tribune, Notre Dame Magazine, Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, along with other noted publications.

She also is known as the person who managed the Firefly Festival for the Performing Arts, which was a premier series of summer events at St. Patrick’s Park in St. Joseph County.

She went from answering the phone to negotiating contracts and served the organization for 20 years before retiring in 2003.

Now it is a novel. “Waiting for Prince Charming” was self-published by Outskirts Press. It is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Kindle. It is the young adult fiction category. Carol said it has gotten a good response from older readers.

Don’t be scared of the young adult label.

Carol began writing the novel years ago, but it ended up in a storage box. A pandemic moved it out of the box. With positive reinforcement from her husband and longtime friend, Jo Hershberger , formerly of Walkerton, it was completed.

The main character is Joanne, who is slightly more than 15. According to Carol, Joanne is sensible and reliable. But her head is turned by a smooth-talking traveler. The sensible Joanne grabs some money from the cash register at the family dairy stand and takes off to California with smooth Brice. He does drive a Porsche.

Joanne’s story includes some of the tall tales her father used to tell his children about his great-grandfather, a captain from the 1800s who piloted a barge up and down the Erie Canal. The captain conquers ghosts and floods. The wild stories contain clues to Joanne’s life and dreams.

There is a lot going on — emergencies, memories of her father’s death and decisions.

It takes place in the 1970s, when there was a lot more trust in the world and teens backpacked across the U.S. and Europe. Carol recalled traveling around Europe when she was in college.

The novel is set in the Erie Canal area. “In 1974, when my family lived in a village beside the Erie Canal, in upstate New York, I began writing reviews, profiles, features, and short fiction, publishing them in newspapers, magazines and story collections,” she said.

The book does make a stop in South Bend, where Joanne has to make a decision and to be responsible.

That’s all the hints that will be provided.

Now for a bit of background. Carol was originally from the Washington, D.C. area. She studied at Swarthmore, with graduate studies at Harvard. She met her husband, Chuck , at Swarthmore.

He is an art historian and the career took the family to Italy. There were stops at the University of Michigan for a doctorate. Then South Bend in 1980 for a position at Notre Dame.

They have two children, Jessica and Jasper . Jessica and her husband, John , have two children, Lydia and Ruby . Jasper and wife Alanna have two children, Monet and Miles .

“Throughout the years, my husband’s art history research meant that we moved frequently, and for me, freelance writing was the perfect occupation. It was a portable career, and during our years living in Florence, Italy, and Providence, Rhode Island, local color seen through a visitor’s eye offered myriad subjects for reflection and writing,” she said.

There is more time to reflect and write for Carol. That storage box has more unfinished short stories and novels waiting.

It is a trial balloon, of sorts, according to Jack Benchik . He is hoping others will join him. The South Bend resident and Notre Dame alumnus wants to find local men and women to join a veterans’ group. The rules are — practicing Catholics and veterans.

The group is called Catholic War Veterans of the U.S.A. He took the initiative to form the group a few years ago and got 15 members. However, he called upon some of his fellow ND graduates from the 1950s to join the group. They are spread out across the country and they are older, he said.

Jack would like local people.

The group is the Father William Corby, CSC Memorial Post 1842. It is not officially attached to the university. The “1842” part of the official name comes from the year Notre Dame was founded. And Rev. Corby was a president of Notre Dame and a Civil War chaplain who served at Gettysburg.

There is a statue of Corby at Gettysburg and the same statue is at Notre Dame. Lots of history there.

What will the group do? That has yet to be determined. If you are interested, you can contact Jack at Ginibertoni2@gmail.com or write to Catholic War Vets, P.O. Box 444, Notre Dame, IN 46556.

