Pet of the Week: Riley would love to "herd" her way into your heart

Some breeds of dogs are just plain busier than others and require different accommodations. That explains, Riley who is available for adoption from Pet Refuge. Riley is a female cattle dog/aussie mix that requires an individual or family that can provide the home environment she needs to satisfy her abundance of energy.

Because of her 'herding' instincts, Riley needs a fenced yard and would do better with a family that has older children. She is just over a year old (born on Aug. 8, 2020) and willing to learn how to channel her enthusiasm in a positive manner. Breed experience would be a plus for her and her new family.

