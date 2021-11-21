ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Jefferson sees potential in Gannon men's basketball team's early losses

By Tom Reisenweber, Erie Times-News
 3 days ago
After a strong COVID-shortened season last year, Kelvin Jefferson felt his team had plenty of potential heading into this winter.

With that in mind, Jefferson scheduled two Division I exhibition games and a top Division II team to start the season to see how his Gannon men's basketball team would react.

“I think this team has a lot of potential but we need to work on the little things,” Jefferson said. "When we share the ball and play good help defense, we have a chance to be great, and we'll keep drilling that in practice.”

Gannon was able to hang with Pitt in the first exhibition game and trailed by just eight points at halftime at Old Dominion.

The Golden Knights were missing several regular players, including 6-foot 6-inch starting guard Ike Herster, a Kennedy Catholic graduate, and 6-foot guard Lance-Amir Paul and 6-foot-7 guard/forward Alonde LeGrand on Monday, but they still rallied to nearly beat Ashland in an 80-76 loss.

Herster missed the game with a concussion and will likely still be out this week, while Jefferson said Paul and LeGrand could be back Sunday for a showdown with Saginaw Valley State, which beat Western Michigan by 17 on Thursday.

“I love our talent, and one thing I was counting on this year was our depth,” Jefferson said. “We didn't have it (Monday) because of injuries, but the guys fought. I see the possibilities with this team, but we have a lot of work to do defensively and our offensive rhythm isn't where it should be.”

Gannon trailed 39-26 at halftime against Ashland before erupting for a 50-point second half. The Golden Knights cut the lead to 79-76 with the ball and 27 seconds left, but they struggled to get a good shot and missed with two seconds left.

“I've been gone the past three or four days so we weren't as prepared as we should have been,” said Jefferson, who left the team to attend his mother's funeral. “We didn't run our situations like we should have, but we're going to be OK. We'll get healthy and bounce back, and the sky is the limit with this team.”

Experienced group

Gannon has a familiar-looking team this winter with four starters back from last year. Chris Clancy started all 14 games last year and is a sharp-shooting guard along with Braden Olsen, who started nine games, and Cathedral Prep graduate Alfonso Pickens, who started the other five. Olsen will be counted on to lead the team from the point guard position.

“I'm challenging Braden to not just be a talented player but to be a true point guard and run this team,” Jefferson said. “I want him to make this his team. I love what he can do and sometimes we need to slow things down and get the shot we want. He wants to be better and will get better.”

Olsen and Clancy are joined by Herster when healthy, and Kevin Dodds is a returning starter at the center position at 6-7. He is complemented by 7-foot center Ali Ragab, a freshman from Egypt.

The fifth starting spot has been occupied by Towson transfer Demetrius Mims, a 6-foot-6 guard who had 16 points and eight rebounds against Ashland. Olsen had a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, while Clancy had 12 points.

Other familiar faces are back off the bench. Robertas Jonaitis had several highlight-reel dunks on his way to 13 points against Ashland. Pickens started in place of Herster Monday, and Donovan Forte scored 14 points.

Gannon continues its challenging early-season swing with Saginaw Valley State on Sunday before the Gary Miller Classic next weekend. That tournament field includes Saint Michael's, Concord and D'Youville. The Golden Knights then hit the road for PSAC crossover play Dec. 3-4 at Shepherd and Shippensburg. Shippensburg was picked to win the PSAC East by the division's coaches.

“I want to see us play better this coming week,” Jefferson said. “The key word I will say over and over is potential. It's nothing if we don't put things together and use it. Our practices will be important more than anything else leading up to the games. We need to grind and get to work on the little things.”

Contact Tom Reisenweber at treisenweber@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNreisenweber.

