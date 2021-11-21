How the federal infrastructure bill could improve Florida’s Capital Region | Opinion

President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, his marquee initiative to “build back better”, had its share of challenges, but on Nov. 6, 2021, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the $1.2 trillion measure designed to improve American infrastructure.

For many, news of the infrastructure plan may seem abstract and far-removed from daily life in Florida’s Capital region, however, the passage of the Act might enhance area infrastructure and services and may manifest intangible infrastructure improvements.

Generally, when new public money becomes available for infrastructure projects, it is a good bet that those projects which are “shovel ready” (completed or nearly completed with design) will be at the front of the line to receive those funds. One reason for this is that new public funds, particularly those from the federal government, are typically time-limited, placing state and local agencies in a “use it or lose it” situation. Naturally, shovel-ready projects are prime candidates for ensuring the funds are deployed.

Starting with the City of Tallahassee and Leon County, the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency uses money collected from the local penny sales tax to kick start funding for local infrastructure projects.

Blueprint seeks to leverage local funds by pursuing opportunities for matching funds from state and federal agencies.

When asked about how the infrastructure initiative might impact Tallahassee and Leon County, Blueprint director, Autumn Calder, illustrated the agency’s success in leveraging matching funds by pointing out that Blueprint has obtained $3 in matching funds for transportation projects for every $1 of Blueprint money.

While it remains a matter of some speculation whether federal funds will become available under the as-yet unsettled infrastructure plan, Calder indicated local priorities include:

The Orange Avenue and Woodville Highway widening projects.

·The completion of improvements at Capital Circle Southwest.

·The Welaunee I-10 interchange.

“Blueprint applies a holistic policy to projects,” said Calder, “we find multilayered benefits for our transportation projects, such as underground utility improvements and above-ground electrical improvements,” rather than focusing simply on transportation.

The Capital Regional Transportation Authority, which handles projects in Leon, Gadsden, Jefferson, and Wakulla counties, also might stand to benefit from federal infrastructure funding, such as the project to improve Capital Circle from Springhill Road to Crawfordville Highway, which the Florida Department of Transportation deferred due to lack of funding, as well as safety improvements to Thomasville Road, Tennessee Street, and Pensacola Street.

Another regional entity, the Apalachee Regional Planning Council (ARPC), is prioritizing Hurricane Michael recovery, rural broadband access, and Port St. Joe redevelopment, possibly in conjunction with a Gadsden County intermodal logistics center.

In terms of nautical miles, Port St. Joe is the closest port to the Panama Canal. While it would not accommodate the largest ships, it could relieve supply chain issues caused by backups at larger ports by diverting some smaller vessels to Port St. Joe, with their cargo to be processed in the Capital region.

With all these projects in mind, it is easier to see how the infrastructure plan could mean real benefits for area residents.

Sidney C. Bigham III is a partner with Berger Singerman, LLP.

