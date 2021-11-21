Florida doesn’t just act Republican — it is a GOP state now | Cotterell

Well, we went and did it — Florida now has more Republicans than Democrats.

It’s been a long time coming, since the Reagan era. Even as the Democratic majority dwindled, party leaders smiled nervously and said things would turn around any day now.

But this month, the numbers actually flipped, though not by much.

Among 14.3 million registered voters, POLITICO’s superb Capitol reporter Gary Fineout wrote that Republicans have 6,035 more active registrants than the Democrats. GOP executive director Helen Aguirre Ferre’ called it “a milestone moment in Florida history.”

While the margin is small, it’s the trend that matters most.

As POLITICO tracked it, Democrats led by nearly 568,000 in 2010 but that had fallen by about half — to 264,000 — in 2018. The lead was halved again, to 134,000, by the end of Trump’s presidency.

Since George W. Bush carried Florida in 2000 by a disputed 537 votes, the Democrats have lost about four statewide races for each one they’ve won.

Gov. Ron DeSantis attributed some of his party’s registration gain to people moving from high-tax, business-regulating states.

“You are seeing people move to states that value freedom,” POLITICO quoted him.

It’s part of a nationwide conservative trend. But from Shakespeare’s ponderous “The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves, that we are underlings,” to Pogo’s pithy “We have met the enemy and he is us,” Democrats can blame only themselves.

If they produced a LeRoy Collins, Reuben Askew or a Bob Graham today, his first handicap would be surmounting the party’s commitment to identity politics, as a cis-gender white male over 40.

Where Republican Connie Mack rode a slogan of “Less taxes, Less government, More freedom” to the U.S. Senate in 1988, the rallying cry for modern Democrats seems, “It’s not that simple.” No issue is so complex that Republicans can’t reduce it to a bumper sticker — or so simple that Democrats can’t expand it to six volumes of rules, regulations, guidelines, equity quotas, benchmarks and goals.

As Democrats in the recent special session insisted states can’t defy OSHA and White House mandates on COVID, the Republicans countered, “Let’s go Brandon.”

This is why the ice cream section at Publix is longer than the asparagus shelf. Voters choose what they want, not what’s nutritious.

With the midterm elections less than a year away, headwinds are blowing against the Democrats.

A Quinnipiac University poll last week put President Biden’s approval rating at 36% nationwide. While 52% of those surveyed said the Democrats have moved too far left, 35% said the Republicans have gone too far to the right in their continued fear of Trump.

Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy called the national outlook “an ominous double whammy for the Democrats. The Senate and the House will be up for grabs and the voters want the GOP to win the jump ball.”

Substantial margins of those surveyed said they hope the GOP takes over Congress next year. The Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Harris holding a tie-breaking vote, while the House has a 221-213 Democratic majority.

So a shift of just five seats will tip the balance. If that happens — and it’s likely — Biden’s agenda will be in even more trouble than now.

Florida is still a swing state, and a Republican-run Legislature gets to draw the new district lines for U.S. House seats. DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio also have all the advantages of incumbency — in fund-raising and news-making, to name just two big factors — as they run for re-election.

Democrats are running serious David-and-Goliath races against them but the trouble with that is, nothing short of a miracle beats Goliath.

Nor does the party have any strong state Cabinet candidates.

By next year, the Democratic demise in Florida will have gone on for 30 years. The state Senate was knotted 20-20 in 1992 and the GOP took over two years later. Gov. Lawton Chiles narrowly won re-election in 1994 but his legislative plan was stymied when Republicans won the Florida House, too, in 1996.

As demonstrated in Virginia, where Democrats lost the governor’s office, and New Jersey, where a governor who should have won in a walk just barely survived, the party is wedded to a “woke” political agenda that American voters simply don’t want. But they seem to believe the solution to a decades-long losing streak is to double down on what’s not working.

Bill Cotterell is a retired Tallahassee Democrat capitol reporter who writes a twice-weekly column. He can be reached at bcotterell@tallahassee.com

