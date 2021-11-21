ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How all student athletes can win from name, image and likeness | Opinion

By Anthony Polite
Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
When I first heard about the “name, image and likeness” ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, I was extremely excited. It seemed like people had been talking about it forever, and I thought it would never happen.

But in a unanimous decision last summer, the court gave student athletes like me the right to benefit from their own name, image or likeness - meaning income from autographs, endorsements, jerseys and other marketing now goes to the student athlete, not only the NCAA and the schools they attend.

That was a great start, but hardly anyone knew what would happen. There were so many questions about how contracts and endorsements could affect college sports. Fortunately, I found the right answers by joining Team FanClub.

If you haven’t heard of it, Team FanClub is designed to benefit all athletes on a team, not just the 2% of stars that will get endorsement deals anyway. And Team FanClub manages everything for me. I don’t have to worry about getting in trouble by making the wrong deal or getting into a conflict with rules set by the NCAA or my school or conference. They manage my tax arrangements, finances, contracts, and appearances.

In return, I get monthly payments and agree to meet boosters, fans and sponsors, repost social media, sign autographs and do other things that Team FanClub arranges within the guidelines of my school and the NCAA.

That takes a big load off my schedule, which is already very busy.

I get up every day at 8:30 and head to the gym for a morning workout from 9 a.m. to noon. After my workout, followed by rehab and treatments, I have lunch, then classes, then practice from 3:30 to 7:00 p.m., including a cold tub after practice and team dinners three days a week. By the time I get home, there’s just time to see some friends and do homework before my day is over.

And that’s not including game days and travel to road games. It’s not unusual to have up to four games in eight days. So, it really helps to have an organization such as Team FanClub to help me organize name, image and likeness contracts for my benefit and for the benefit of all my teammates on the Florida State basketball team.

This is a great way to get closer to our ticketholders, fans and boosters, such as the Seminole Boosters. It allows us to create a connection. My teammates and I signed up and we are all very excited about it.

I enjoy going to grade schools and talking to the younger kids, to see how happy they are to see us. I tell them how important it is to get a good education and do well in school. Now I can build more relationships and friendships in our community through Team FanClub, and make a modest income that I can use for meals and expenses and to save for the future.

I feel blessed to have a scholarship and play for a great school. But if anyone is going to profit from our name, image and likeness, shouldn’t it be the athletes who work so hard to represent their schools?

If we all work together and benefit together using the Team FanClub model, our team — and college sports — will be stronger.

Anthony Polite is a senior guard on the Florida State men’s basketball team. He earned the Golden Torch Award for the highest GPA on his team. He is a finance major, working on his master’s degree in athletic coaching, with hopes for an NBA career. To learn more about Team FanClub opportunities: www.teamfanclub.com

Tallahassee Democrat

