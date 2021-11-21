Five Texas men arrested for alleged burglary attempt

Ardmore Police officers were called to a business in the 3200 block of Prairie Valley Road in the early morning hours Friday. The initial call, according to both the incident report and APD Captain Claude Henry, was in reference to a suspicious person in that location. “The reporting party stated they were watching a group of subjects along a fence line,” Henry said. “It appeared the subjects had gained entry onto the property by cutting the fence.”

Henry said that once inside the fence line, the subjects were standing behind a semi-trailer that was parked close to the fence. As officers approached, the subjects left the area and drove through an open field which was also private property.

“Officers were able to stop the suspect vehicle on Ardmore Lake Road,” Henry said. “After interviewing the subjects and locating several burglary tools, the subjects were taken into custody for the attempted burglary. During the investigation, it was determined that no property had been stolen and the attempt to burglarize the semi-trailer was foiled by our response.”

The subjects--Brandon Taylor, 42; James Reeves, 22; Cameron Woods, 21; Felix Grimaldo, 22; and Chad Coffey, 34, all of Texas—were arrested and on an attempted burglary charge. Taylor was additionally charged obstructing an officer and Ardmore City warrants. All five were transported to the Carter County Detention Center for booking.

