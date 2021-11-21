ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Five Texas men arrested for alleged burglary attempt

By Wulf James-Roby, The Daily Ardmoreite
The Daily Ardmoreite
The Daily Ardmoreite
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q6S9C_0d3Cjjy400

Ardmore Police officers were called to a business in the 3200 block of Prairie Valley Road in the early morning hours Friday. The initial call, according to both the incident report and APD Captain Claude Henry, was in reference to a suspicious person in that location. “The reporting party stated they were watching a group of subjects along a fence line,” Henry said. “It appeared the subjects had gained entry onto the property by cutting the fence.”

Henry said that once inside the fence line, the subjects were standing behind a semi-trailer that was parked close to the fence. As officers approached, the subjects left the area and drove through an open field which was also private property.

“Officers were able to stop the suspect vehicle on Ardmore Lake Road,” Henry said. “After interviewing the subjects and locating several burglary tools, the subjects were taken into custody for the attempted burglary. During the investigation, it was determined that no property had been stolen and the attempt to burglarize the semi-trailer was foiled by our response.”

The subjects--Brandon Taylor, 42; James Reeves, 22; Cameron Woods, 21; Felix Grimaldo, 22; and Chad Coffey, 34, all of Texas—were arrested and on an attempted burglary charge. Taylor was additionally charged obstructing an officer and Ardmore City warrants. All five were transported to the Carter County Detention Center for booking.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Five Texas men arrested for alleged burglary attempt

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Jury reaches verdict in trial of three men in killing of Ahmaud Arbery

The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan. The three men, who are white, each face charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit a felony in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, 25, who was Black, on Feb. 23, 2020, in Georgia.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

US jobless claims hit 52-year low after seasonal adjustments

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits plummeted last week to the lowest level in more than half a century, another sign that the U.S. job market is rebounding rapidly from last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 71,000 to 199,000, the lowest since mid-November...
ECONOMY
The Hill

92 percent of federal government vaccinated against COVID-19

Ninety-two percent of federal government employees have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Tuesday, the deadline for federal workers to comply with the coronavirus vaccine mandate President Biden announced 75 days prior. Another roughly 4.5 percent of federal employees are considered to be in compliance with the...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Ardmore, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Ardmore, OK
CNN

He visited his mother's grave for the first time after spending 43 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit

(CNN) — The first thing Kevin Strickland did after being exonerated for a triple murder he didn't commit was visit his mother's grave. "To know my mother was underneath that dirt and I hadn't gotten a chance to visit with her in the last years ... I revisited those tears that I did when they told me I was guilty of a crime I didn't commit," Strickland told CNN's Brianna Keilar Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Sweden’s first female prime minister quits hours later

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government. The government’s own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the...
EUROPE
The Associated Press

German parties reach deal for government to end Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s would-be governing parties vowed Wednesday to modernize Europe’s biggest economy and step up efforts against climate change as they announced an agreement that leaves center-left leader Olaf Scholz poised to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel within weeks. The coalition will shift Germany’s leadership a bit to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burglary#Apd
The Daily Ardmoreite

The Daily Ardmoreite

6
Followers
21
Post
37
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ardmore, OK from The Daily Ardmoreite.

 http://ardmoreite.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy