ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

After Landing AMC, Could This Whale Be Shiba Inu's Next Merchant?

By Sean Williams
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago
  • Shiba Inu has been unstoppable since its August 2020 debut, racking up gains of nearly 10,000,000%.
  • Earlier this month, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment announced plans to accept SHIB as a payment option.
  • However, landing this trillion-dollar company as a merchant would be viewed as Shiba Inu's biggest catalyst to date.

Much has been made of the S&P 500's historic bounce from the pandemic bottom set in March 2020. The slightly more than 100% gain in the index represents its strongest rally from a bear-market bottom on record.

However, this triple-digit gain wouldn't even raise an eyebrow for those folks who've been holding meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) since its debut on Aug. 1, 2020. In a little over 15 months, SHIB tokens have gained close to 10,000,000%. Essentially, a $10 investment on Day 1 would be worth about $1 million today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ed09v_0d3CjC2D00
Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrencies have delivered massive gains in 2021. Image source: Getty Images.

AMC Entertainment lifts the curtain of obscurity for Shiba Inu

There are a lot of reasons Shiba Inu has been able to deliver life-altering gains in a relatively short time frame. In no particular order:

  • An increasing number of cryptocurrency exchanges are listing SHIB for trade.
  • The fear of missing out (FOMO) has taken hold, especially after seeing Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) climb 8,000,000,000% in 11 years.
  • The launch of decentralized exchange ShibaSwap in July has increased liquidity and promoted staking, which should encourage "hodlers" to hang onto their SHIB for longer periods of time.
  • Elon Musk has helped push Shiba Inu higher with tweets themed around the Japanese Shiba Inu breed or his recently adopted Shiba Inu dog, which he named Floki.

But maybe the biggest news of the past month is that Shiba Inu coin has landed its first major merchant, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC).

Back on Oct. 29, AMC CEO Adam Aron posted a poll on Twitter which asked users whether his company should accept SHIB as a form of online payment. Nearly 88% of the 153,100 votes cast demonstrated some degree of support for enabling SHIB tokens for payment. Aron followed this up on AMC's third-quarter conference call by noting the company was exploring ways to accept Shiba Inu coin. AMC now anticipates accepting Shiba Inu for payment within 60 to 120 days, per Aron.

When launched, Shiba Inu will join Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), SHIB's key rival, as accepted forms of digital currency for AMC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vOucA_0d3CjC2D00
The Tesla Model S charging. Image source: Tesla.

The next major merchant to accept Shiba Inu coin could be a doozy

AMC is a large-cap company with a global brand. But if rumors about another company come to fruition, Shiba Inu has a chance to land nothing short of a whale as its next merchant.

At the beginning of November, the rumor mill began wildly spinning when it was reported and confirmed that the name "SHIBA" was found in the payment processing code for Tesla Motors' (NASDAQ:TSLA) website. It was located directly beneath Bitcoin in the code.

For what it's worth, this could mean a lot of things. For example, Tesla CEO Elon Musk owns Dogecoin in his crypto portfolio. Dogecoin's two developers were inspired by a Shiba Inu meme. Musk has also previously tweeted that he's working with Dogecoin's current developers to improve the network. Thus, "SHIBA" could be a reference to Dogecoin and not Shiba Inu. In fact, Shiba Inu is known as the "Dogecoin killer," with the two sides seemingly at ends.

Conversely, it could be as simple as Shiba Inu being programmed in for future acceptance.

At this point, neither Tesla Motors nor Elon Musk has confirmed what the "SHIBA" reference in the payment source code alludes to.

However, Musk does have a penchant for embracing cryptocurrencies. As some folks might recall, Tesla purchased $1.5 billion in Bitcoin for its balance sheet in February, with Musk also announcing that his company would accept payment for its vehicles in Bitcoin. With the world's richest person hodling Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin in his portfolio, he's demonstrated a willingness to explore crypto utilization in the real world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jwkwM_0d3CjC2D00
Image source: Getty Images.

Before you get too excited...

But before you start betting the farm on the world's hottest cryptocurrency, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, Elon Musk doesn't own Shiba Inu and has, based on his ownership and tweet history, placed his support behind Dogecoin. Even with Shiba Inu's rapidly growing community approaching 1 million hodlers, it would be far likelier that the SHIBA reference in the payment processing code is for Dogecoin or is simply a project name placeholder. The chance of Tesla accepting SHIB for payment anytime soon appears to be low.

Second, and arguably far more important, SHIB's real-world use case is virtually nonexistent. Online business directory Cryptwerk notes that only 137 merchants worldwide currently accept SHIB for payment. That's a laughably low figure for a digital currency that's vacillated between No. 9 and No. 11, in terms of largest crypto by market value.

To build on this point, even snagging AMC Entertainment isn't the win you might think. The potentially high transaction fees tied to paying with SHIB, along with the tax implications of utilizing crypto to pay for goods or services, makes it highly unlikely that Shiba Inu will move the needle much, if at all, for AMC.

And third, cryptocurrencies that deliver life-altering gains in a very short time frame have a notoriously poor track record once they've peaked. A number of popular payment coins that generated five-and-six-digit percentage gains ultimately gave back between 93% and 99% of their value following their peak. Chances are good that, with no competitive edge and minimal real-world utility, the same fate will await Shiba Inu once its social media buzz fades.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Why Shiba Inu Coin Sunk 7% Today

The downward trajectory of popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) is continuing Tuesday. As of 8 a.m. ET, it had fallen by more than 7% over the previous 24 hours. Earlier this week, it was reported that Shiba Inu had been dethroned as the most-traded cryptocurrency on popular exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). Top cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) and Ether (CRYPTO:ETH) saw more trading volume than the meme token for the first time in three weeks.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
zycrypto.com

Crypto Whale Acquires Over 800 Billion SHIB Tokens Despite Shiba Inu Crashing 50%

According to the cryptocurrency investment monitoring tool, WhaleAlert, one cryptocurrency whale seems to be loading up on meme coin Shiba Inu (SHIB). The investor shelled out $36,890,600 to purchase over 850 billion SHIB tokens. The transaction appears to be either an over-the-counter (OTC) trade or a private transaction. This particular...
MARKETS
Lisa Goetz

Shiba Inu Coin Tanks and Gets Flipped by AVAX Even as Widespread Adoption Grows

The price of Shiba Inu coin, named for the beloved Japanese hunting dog, has dropped in spite of an expected altcoin season bounce.Evgeny Tchebotarev/Pexels. November 2021 was supposed to be altcoin season spurred by the much-anticipated meteoric rise of bitcoin to $100,000 by Nov. or Dec. of this year. In an unexpected turn, the price of bitcoin has dropped to $57,641 as of publication, hovering between $56,000 and $59,000 and taking down the price of most altcoins with it.
Street.Com

Shiba Inu Posted Greatest Increase in Value, Popularity in 2021

Shiba Inu, the meme cryptocurrency that soared to a record high last month, saw the greatest increase in both value and popularity in 2021, a research firm said Monday. Analysts at BrokerChooser said the Shiba Inu coin had by far the greatest increase when it came to price, despite the fact that the actual price of an individual coin is quite low.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Entertainment#Bitcoin Cash#Fomo#Btc#Shibaswap#Japanese
u.today

New SHIB Whale Buys Dip with $36 Million Entry

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
PETS
decrypt.co

Regal Apes AMC: Now Accepts Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin for Movie Tickets

Movie theater chain Regal is now accepting cryptocurrency payments via the Flexa platform. Rival chain AMC recently enabled crypto payments and is exploring launching its own crypto token. Movie theater chain AMC recently added cryptocurrency payments on the back of its meme stock saga success from earlier this year, and...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Rivian Could Be a Great Buy Now

Rivian is disrupting the truck and SUV market in all the right places. A modular foundation for consumer and commercial vehicles could be a key to success. Brand awareness for Rivian is booming. Few stocks capture the market's imagination and ire quite like Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN), the electric vehicle (EV) start-up...
ECONOMY
cyberscoop.com

'Shiba Inu' token scams surge with the virtual currency's popularity

Oki, a Japanese Shiba Inu dog, poses for a photograph on the second day of Crufts Dog Show at the NEC Arena on March 10, 2017. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images) When the Shiba Inu token, a meme-based virtual currency, hit its highest all-time value in October, it didn’t take long for scammers to seize on the trend for their own benefit.
YOUTUBE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
The Motley Fool

1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Numbers Every Shiba Inu Investor Needs to Know

Shiba Inu has generated life-altering gains since its August 2020 debut. However, there are clear warning signs that current and prospective investors need to be aware of. Dating back longer than any American today has been alive, the stock market has provided the juiciest return potential for investors. It may not be the top-performing investment vehicle every year, but it handily outperforms bonds, gold, oil, housing, and other investment classes on an average annual return basis over the very long run.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Buy These 3 Crypto Stocks Instead

Customers Bancorp is launching a real-time payments platform to better facilitate crypto trading. Workiva's business is complex, but it looks poised to benefit from some undeniable trends. MercadoLibre grew revenue 67% year over year in the third quarter of 2021. It's tough seeing a cryptocurrency like Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) and...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Retail Interest In Shiba Inu Falls 60% Since October Peak

Search volume for meme coin Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has declined by 60% on Google since peaking Oct. 24. What Happened: Sharing a screenshot depicted SHIB’s interest over time, market analyst Alex Kruger hypothesized the waning interest in the coin appeared to signal the coin has passed its peak in terms of price action.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Cardano Emerge Most-Googled Crypto Assets In The US

DOGE flips Bitcoin as the most Googled cryptocurrency in the U.S. Dogecoin has grown in popularity, especially in 2021 with Elon Musk cheering it on. Other cryptocurrencies popular in the U.S. were Ethereum (ETH), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA). According to new research, Dogecoin (DOGE) was the most googled cryptocurrency...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

7 Valid Reasons to Sell Shiba Inu Right Now

Everything from crypto exchange listings to Elon Musk's tweets have sent Shiba Inu to the moon. However, a laundry list of negative catalysts could easily lead to an epic meltdown in SHIB tokens. For more than a century, the stock market has sat atop the investment pedestal. Although the broad-based...
STOCKS
Benzinga

AMC Entertainment Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy