Shortly after Animal Crossing: New Horizons released on Nintendo Switch last year, players immediately noticed a unique relationship between two of the game's new additions: C.J. and Flick. In New Horizons, the two characters refer to themselves as both partners and roommates, leading many to assume that the two are in a romantic relationship. While this was enough for many players to make up their minds, the Happy Home Paradise DLC takes things a step further. In the DLC, when a player proposes creating a vacation home for Flick, he immediately mentions that he's "living with someone," and then reacts quite happily when he finds out that C.J. can also move in with him!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO