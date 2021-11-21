ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The Green Bay Packers can put some distance between themselves and their NFC North competition with a victory on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers (8-2) -- ranked No. 1 in USA TODAY Sports' NFL Power Rankings -- lead the division by 3 1/2 games over the Vikings and are coming off a 17-0 shutout of the Seattle Seahawks . Quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the lineup in Seattle after missing the previous game because of a positive COVID-19 test. However, starting running back Aaron Jones is expected to be out with a knee injury.

The Vikings (4-5) still have postseason aspirations, even if they can't overtake the Packers. They're just a half game out of the NFC's final playoff spot after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 in Week 10. Running back Dalvin Cook ranks fourth in the NFL, averaging 92.6 rushing yards per game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcGQC_0d3CinSl00
The Vikings' Dalvin Cook rushed for a total of 213 yards and five touchdowns in two games last season against the Packers. Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports

Here's everything you need to know for Sunday:

What time does Packers at Vikings start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. ET from US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

What TV channel is Packers at Vikings on?

The game will be shown regionally on Fox , with Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Packers at Vikings online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on Fox Sports live and the Fox Sports app. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV and is available nationally on demand via NFL Sunday Ticket.

What are the odds for Packers at Vikings?

The Packers are 2.5-point favorites with the over/under at 48.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

Comments / 1

