The defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers should be bolstered by another return, this time by Vita Vea, whose massive presence is massive for the Buccaneers. Don’t look now, but the Bucs are looking healthy. The return of Sean Murphy-Bunting to the secondary paid off in dividends in their last game against the New York Giants, and the impact of the return of Rob Gronkowski was also evident. Now, a monster is on the way back.

