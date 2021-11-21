ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Safe Driving Campaign Underway Across Iowa

By Tom Robinson
(Area) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy encourages motorists to practice their ABC, the acronym for Always Be Careful.

Trooper McCreedy says buckle up, don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or other substances, put the cell phone away, especially with the increase in traffic patterns, and drive the speed limit.

In Iowa, between November 15, 2020, and November 28, 2020, thirteen people died on Iowa’s roadways and during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.

The campaign runs through November 28, and law enforcement across Iowa will enforce the traffic laws reminding drivers safe drive is as simple as ABC…Always Be Careful.”

Western Iowa Today

Open Positions On Medical Marijuana Board To Be Filled

(Des Moines, IA) The state board which oversees the medical marijuana program remains down to four board members — but there is hope that will soon change. Program Bureau Chief, Owen Parker, updated the four members present for the latest meeting. “I can let you know that we’ve been in touch with the governor’s office. This week they did conduct three interviews for neurology, pediatrics, and psychiatry,” He says. Parker says all of those interviewed had been referred by board members or those we recently left the board. Parker says the best case would have new members on the board by their next meeting in February.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair County Sheriff’s Report

(Adair Co.) A Creston man was arrested for Eluding and on several outside warrants on Saturday. The Adair County Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy initiated a traffic stop at 2:41 a.m. on a red SUV for failing to dim the headlights and for no front or rear license plates heading north on Highway 25. The driver, 27-year-old Zakary Arthur Titus, failed to bring the vehicle to a stop and accelerated rapidly into Greenfield, driving through the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 25 and Highway 92. The Deputy gained distance on the SUV which was traveling between 115 mph and 120 mph in a 55 mph zone. Titus was apprehended in Audubon County. Titus was charged with Eluding and Driving While Barred with bond set at $7,000 cash or surety. Titus has three warrants out of Union County (two for Violation of Probation and one for Driving While Barred). Titus was held on no bond on the three warrants.
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The city of Waukesha, Wisconsin, says at least 5 people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in the Milwaukee suburb. The city did not release any additional information about those who died. Police have said a “person of interest” is in custody but have not provided details about the person or any possible motive. One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit.
WAUKESHA, WI
Western Iowa Today

Charges Pending in Union County Crash

(Creston) Two people suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Creston. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 2:05 a.m. on Sunday at North Lincoln and North Mills Street. Authorities identified the two injured people as 34-year old Matthew Ryan Cross of Creston and 25-year old Shawn M. Wesbrook from Litchfield, Illinois.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Off-Duty Police Officer Killed In Saturday Traffic Accident

(Boone, IA) — An off-duty police officer has died from the injuries he suffered in a Saturday traffic accident. Details about the accident that left Marion Gonzalez dead haven’t been released. Boone police say Gonzalez joined the department as a full-time officer in August of 2016 and had been working in a part-time capacity since October of 2019. He was also a member of the Iowa National Guard. He is survived by a wife and two children.
BOONE, IA
Western Iowa Today

DCI INVESTIGATING WATERLOO OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

(Waterloo, Iowa) On November 16th, 2021, the Waterloo Police Department requested the assistance of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation to investigate an officer-involved shooting that had occurred at about 3:34 am on this date in the 200 block of Madison Street. Agents with the DCI are conducting an ongoing...
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Two Deer Donation Programs available to Iowa Deer Hunters

(Lewis) The shotgun deer season is fast approaching, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reminds hunters of a couple of programs that handle extra deer meat. Bryan Hayes from the Iowa Department of Natural Resource Office in Lewis says the Iowa Deer Exchange is one of those programs. The DNR launched the program one year ago and saw 650 people across the state either provide or accept deer meat through this new program. “The Iowa Deer Exchange program puts those two together,” said Hayes.
IOWA STATE
