Safe Driving Campaign Underway Across Iowa

(Area) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Officer Shelby McCreedy encourages motorists to practice their ABC, the acronym for Always Be Careful.

Trooper McCreedy says buckle up, don’t drive under the influence of alcohol or other substances, put the cell phone away, especially with the increase in traffic patterns, and drive the speed limit.

In Iowa, between November 15, 2020, and November 28, 2020, thirteen people died on Iowa’s roadways and during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday.

The campaign runs through November 28, and law enforcement across Iowa will enforce the traffic laws reminding drivers safe drive is as simple as ABC…Always Be Careful.”

